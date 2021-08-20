Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Many homes in Austin are selling way above asking price

Andy Uhler Aug 20, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Home prices in Austin, Texas have surged 30% in the last year. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Many homes in Austin are selling way above asking price

Andy Uhler Aug 20, 2021
Heard on:
Home prices in Austin, Texas have surged 30% in the last year. Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

We’ve told you often about how hot the housing market is in a lot of the United States right now, because of low housing inventory and high demand. But Austin, Texas, takes the cake for the largest increase in homes selling above asking price.

After about nine months of house shopping in earnest, Jesse Robbins and his wife, Hannah, finally purchased their first home in south-central Austin in June.

“It was listed at $500[,000] and we got it at $530[,000]. So I felt like I had the deal of the year,” Robbins said.

$30,000 above the asking price actually isn’t bad. Some 2,700 homes in Austin have sold for $100,000 or more above their initial listing price this year, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. That disparity between list and sale price is due in large part to so many people buying from out of town, said Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin.

“The average out-of-towner had a budget of $852,500, and that was 32% higher than the locals,” Robbins said.

She said remote workers are moving in droves to Austin from more expensive places like San Francisco and New York City.

The median home price in the Austin area is now $575,000, up 30% over last year.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Booster shots may get a boost from employers
Booster shots may get a boost from employers
Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers
"Through the Night"
Sacrifice and sleep deprivation: Inside the lives of overnight caregivers
Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?
Are the U.S. and China on the path to economic decoupling?
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban
Head of Afghan central bank warns of further economic collapse under Taliban