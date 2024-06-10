The clean energy boom can’t come fast enough
Summers are getting hotter and new clean energy generators can help prevent outages. Plus, Apple launches AI — finally.
Is Apple late to embrace AI or right on time?
Apple announced new AI integrations for text, email, photos and Siri. It’s also adding ChatGPT capabilities into operating systems.
"Mom, Dad, will you cosign my mortgage, please?"
Young adults increasingly need help from a parent, or other older adult, to buy their first home. The tough market is removing some of the stigma.
Activist investor says Southwest Airlines is underperforming
The airline's had a bumpy ride since multitudes of passengers were stranded by bad weather and an aged computer system.
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns
After a period in which companies tried to stand out with progressive messages, experts see brands proceeding with caution this year.
Some electric grids may feel the heat this summer
As ACs across the country kick on during heat waves, electricity demand will spike and some energy grids may fall short of supply.
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza
Clean energy is exploding in the U.S., bringing high-paying jobs to the rural areas that often produce it.
Music from the episode
"Hell N Back" Bakar
"Philedendron Fields" Monster Rally
"1977" Ana Tijoux
"Tej" The So Ons
"Heat Waves" Glass Animals
"The Journey" Tom Misch
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer