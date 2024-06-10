A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

The clean energy boom can’t come fast enough
Jun 10, 2024

The clean energy boom can’t come fast enough

Mario Tama/Getty Images
Summers are getting hotter and new clean energy generators can help prevent outages. Plus, Apple launches AI — finally.

Segments From this episode

Is Apple late to embrace AI or right on time?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 10, 2024
Apple announced new AI integrations for text, email, photos and Siri. It’s also adding ChatGPT capabilities into operating systems.
Apple announced new AI integrations for text, email, photos and Siri on Monday at its annual developers conference.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
"Mom, Dad, will you cosign my mortgage, please?"

by Kristin Schwab and Sofia Terenzio
Jun 10, 2024
Young adults increasingly need help from a parent, or other older adult, to buy their first home. The tough market is removing some of the stigma.
Many parents are helping their kids buy a home, which makes "it that much harder for other people to break into the housing market when they don't have that help," said Abha Bhattarai at The Washington Post.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Activist investor says Southwest Airlines is underperforming

by Daniel Ackerman
Jun 10, 2024
The airline's had a bumpy ride since multitudes of passengers were stranded by bad weather and an aged computer system.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
After last year's Pride backlash, many brands back away from trans-inclusive campaigns

by Savannah Maher
Jun 10, 2024
After a period in which companies tried to stand out with progressive messages, experts see brands proceeding with caution this year.
Pride Month items on display at a Target store in 2023. Following the backlash, Target's 2024 collection will not feature items for children.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Some electric grids may feel the heat this summer

by Elizabeth Trovall
Jun 10, 2024
As ACs across the country kick on during heat waves, electricity demand will spike and some energy grids may fall short of supply.
High voltage power lines run along an electrical power grid in southern Florida. If temperatures peak above normal this summer, some regions of the U.S. may suffer electric shortfalls.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The clean energy boom is a rural jobs bonanza

by Rae Solomon
Jun 10, 2024
Clean energy is exploding in the U.S., bringing high-paying jobs to the rural areas that often produce it.
Student Benjamin Sussman practices safe climbing on a 20-foot ladder in Sterling, Colorado. When he's a technician, he'll need to climb 300 feet or more to maintain turbines.
Rae Solomon
Music from the episode

"Hell N Back" Bakar
"Philedendron Fields" Monster Rally
"1977" Ana Tijoux
"Tej" The So Ons
"Heat Waves" Glass Animals
"The Journey" Tom Misch

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

