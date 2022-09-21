“The bedrock of our economy”
That's how Chair Jerome Powell characterized price stability today, but the Federal Reserve may have more work ahead in its quest to subdue inflation. Plus, the history behind the Fed's 12 regional banks.
What is Jay Powell looking for?
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal provides context to announcement of the Fed's latest rate hike and unpacks the remarks at Jerome Powell's press conference.
What corporate layoffs tell us about the economy
Gap is the latest company to announce layoffs. Downsizing among employers reflects shifting consumer habits.
Germany is nationalizing its largest gas utility, Uniper
The country's three largest importers of Russian natural gas have received government bailouts, and similar actions may follow in Europe.
Biden pledges an additional $2.9 billion in aid to help fight the global food crisis
The good news? The world's producing enough food to feed everyone. The bad news? Getting it to hungry people is more expensive.
How gun dealers are skirting Biden's new ghost gun rule
Alain Stephens, an investigative reporter for The Trace, breaks down the market for ghost guns.
The Federal Reserve’s 12 districts reflect an economy that no longer exists
The locations of the regional banks made sense for the economy of 1913. Populations and industries have shifted since then.
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer