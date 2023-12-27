My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

The 2024 election cycle is gonna be a pricey one
Dec 27, 2023

Today, we'll discuss a new report that predicts the 2023-24 contests will be the costliest of all time.

Segments From this episode

After the holidays, retailers hope to keep the party going

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 27, 2023
Even though holiday shopping numbers were solid, retailers might see a slower start to 2024 when consumers' credit card bills come due.
While retailers may encourage January shopping, the push could turn off consumers after an earlier-than-usual start to the holiday selling season.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The 2024 election cycle is going to be very, very expensive

by Kimberly Adams and Richard Cunningham
Dec 27, 2023
So far, outside spending far surpasses 2020’s pace, says Sheila Krumholz of OpenSecrets. But where’s the money coming from?
The campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden each raised more than $24 million in the third quarter.
Scott Olson and Mark Makela/Getty Images
Will streaming services continue to raise rates, insert ads and crack down on passwords next year?

by Savannah Maher
Dec 27, 2023
Customers are feeling the squeeze because the market is saturated and cheap subscriptions no longer work to lure new viewers.
Amazon Prime Video is telling customers that advertisements are coming to the platform. Prices have risen in the industry and customer churn is high.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Will 2024 be the year the housing market gets slightly less tough?

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 27, 2023
High mortgage costs, low supply of houses for purchase and high rents made for a pretty bleak year. But there's a glimmer of light on the horizon.
“Single-family houses are starting to seem like a luxury good," said Chris Mayer of Columbia Business School.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Ski patrollers warm to unions to cope with low pay, high costs in resort areas

by Matt Bloom
Dec 27, 2023
They provide essential services like emergency rescue and avalanche prevention, but they often can't afford to live near where they work.
Ski patroller Jake Miller at Eldora Mountain Resort. He loves the job but struggled with the compensation.
Courtesy Miller
My Economy

A South Dakota mother-daughter duo bring both business savvy and love to their quilting studio

by Sarah Leeson
Dec 27, 2023
"For me, quilting is about our relationship in a lot of ways," said co-owner Jacqueline Economo about her mother.
A quilting bundle at the Jacqueline Joyce Stitch Studio.
Courtesy Jacqueline Joyce Stitch Studio
Music from the episode

Deep East 17
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Big Game RJD2
Sun Dress Freddie Joachim
Eyes To The Wind The War on Drugs

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

