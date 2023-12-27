The 2024 election cycle is gonna be a pricey one
Today, we'll discuss a new report that predicts the 2023-24 contests will be the costliest of all time.
After the holidays, retailers hope to keep the party going
Even though holiday shopping numbers were solid, retailers might see a slower start to 2024 when consumers' credit card bills come due.
The 2024 election cycle is going to be very, very expensive
So far, outside spending far surpasses 2020’s pace, says Sheila Krumholz of OpenSecrets. But where’s the money coming from?
Will streaming services continue to raise rates, insert ads and crack down on passwords next year?
Customers are feeling the squeeze because the market is saturated and cheap subscriptions no longer work to lure new viewers.
Will 2024 be the year the housing market gets slightly less tough?
High mortgage costs, low supply of houses for purchase and high rents made for a pretty bleak year. But there's a glimmer of light on the horizon.
Ski patrollers warm to unions to cope with low pay, high costs in resort areas
They provide essential services like emergency rescue and avalanche prevention, but they often can't afford to live near where they work.
A South Dakota mother-daughter duo bring both business savvy and love to their quilting studio
"For me, quilting is about our relationship in a lot of ways," said co-owner Jacqueline Economo about her mother.
