My Economy

A South Dakota mother-daughter duo bring both business savvy and love to their quilting studio

Sarah Leeson Dec 27, 2023
A quilting bundle at the Jacqueline Joyce Stitch Studio. Courtesy Jacqueline Joyce Stitch Studio
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

This week, we are bringing you three pieces about working with family, and we knew we had to bring you at least one from South Dakota.

Based on data from small-business lender OnDeck, more than two-fifths of South Dakota businesses — about 43% as of last year — are family-owned, which is the highest proportion of any state in the country.

BJ Dvorak and Jacqueline Economo are the mother-and-daughter duo behind Jacqueline Joyce Stitch Studio, a quilting shop in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dvorak, 71, had previously run two businesses before starting the studio with her daughter.

“I think that I just love people. I love doing what I do,” said Dvorak. “I’m not retired. I’m just getting started.”

To hear their full story, use the media player above

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









