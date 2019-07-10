Navigating the new patchwork of hemp laws

Now that hemp has been legalized by the federal government, farmers across the country are anxious to begin growing it. That includes members of tribal nations.
One Lakota man on the Pine Ridge Reservation, Alex White Plume, is especially happy about this. The question is: Can he leave the reservation boundaries with his crop if the adjacent state of South Dakota has ruled hemp illegal?
