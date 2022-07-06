That “inflation relief” money could drive prices higher
Some states are distributing inflation rebates, but some economists are critical of the programs. Plus, who steps up when local governments go broke?
Segments From this episode
It takes a long time to get from a federal drilling lease to actual oil
Companies have to evaluate their prospects, then come up with a budget and manage crew and equipment logistics.
Walmart to charge transportation fees to some suppliers
The retailer says it's part of an effort to keep prices low for customers. That can be hard to do in the long term.
Around a dozen states are handing out tax rebates. Could that fuel more inflation?
It's a bit like the stimulus payments the federal government handed out early in the pandemic. Just don't call it stimulus.
When governments fail to address community issues, who steps in?
In an excerpt from "The Fight to Save the Town," the author describes how residents get by in an Oregon county with a declining government.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer