Sep 8, 2020
Reed Hastings on his vision for Netflix
Plus: "Tenet's" box office performance, the thousands of furloughs turning into layoffs and Angela Merkel's economic legacy.
Segments From this episode
Furloughs turning into permanent layoffs as pandemic drags on
Job losses are moving past lockdown-hit businesses to other sectors that were doing fine for a while.
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on culture, competition and what keeps him up at night
"The threats that get you are the substitution threats," Netflix's co-founder and CEO said.
Ulta beckons consumers back to buying beauty products
Shutdowns and working from home have changed the market for personal care products during the pandemic.
"Tenet" took in $146m worldwide. So .... is that great? Or terrible?
The action thriller cost over $200 million to make, opened in over 2000 US theaters over the weekend, making back just a fraction in what's typically the make or break weekend
Angela Merkel’s economic legacy: strong growth, ailing infrastructure
As the German leader approaches the end of her long tenure in office, we assess her achievements and the challenges facing her country after her departure.
