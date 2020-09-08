SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Reed Hastings on his vision for Netflix
Sep 8, 2020

Reed Hastings on his vision for Netflix

Plus: "Tenet's" box office performance, the thousands of furloughs turning into layoffs and Angela Merkel's economic legacy. 

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Furloughs turning into permanent layoffs as pandemic drags on

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 8, 2020
Job losses are moving past lockdown-hit businesses to other sectors that were doing fine for a while.
Every month a worker is on temporary unemployment, they have about a 10% to 15% chance of transitioning to a permanent separation, according to one labor economist.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Corner Office

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on culture, competition and what keeps him up at night

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 8, 2020
"The threats that get you are the substitution threats," Netflix's co-founder and CEO said.
Ore Huiying/Getty Images for Netflix
COVID-19

Ulta beckons consumers back to buying beauty products

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 8, 2020
Shutdowns and working from home have changed the market for personal care products during the pandemic.
Consumers are interested in experimenting with colorful eye makeup these days, says consultant Jonathan Greenway. "There's a much larger focus on anything above the mask," he said.
Jon Gordon/Marketplace
COVID-19

"Tenet" took in $146m worldwide. So .... is that great? Or terrible?

by Jasmine Garsd
Sep 8, 2020
The action thriller cost over $200 million to make, opened in over 2000 US theaters over the weekend, making back just a fraction in what's typically the make or break weekend
A billboard for Christopher Nolan's film "Tenet" in West Hollywood, California, in August.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
Angela Merkel’s economic legacy: strong growth, ailing infrastructure

by Stephen Beard
Sep 8, 2020
As the German leader approaches the end of her long tenure in office, we assess her achievements and the challenges facing her country after her departure.
After 15 years as Germany's top leader, Angela Merkel is set to end her tenure next year.
Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
Brave New World The Foreign Exchange
You Know I'm No Good Amy Winehouse
Luv(sic.) pt3 (feat. Shing02) Nujabes, Shing02
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
