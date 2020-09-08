The jobs numbers we got last week for August show some people are getting back to work, with jobs like retail, leisure and hospitality seeing some of the biggest gains.

But in the last week, more and more companies in those very industries have started warning that many of their furloughed employees will turn into permanent layoffs — among them United Airlines, MGM Resorts and Bed Bath & Beyond. What does this mean for job losses as we move into fall?

Cameron Tabrizi, a preschool teacher in Seattle, was on furlough all summer. And here’s how he described his job outlook from start to finish:

“Pragmatically grim to growing into existential despair,” he said.

The pandemic dragged on, and he knew he had health issues that could prevent him from going back to work if his employer wanted him back. In August, after five months of furlough, he got the call.

“They said ‘we can either lay you off or you can come into work,'” Tabrizi said. “They gave this as a mass option to everyone that had been furloughed.”

Tabrizi took the layoff — and he was sort of prepared for it. The longer the pandemic lasted, the more he figured he would not be able to go back to work.

And this matches up with reality, according to Matt Notowidigdo, a labor economist at the University of Chicago.

“A worker that’s on temporary unemployment, every month they have about a 10 to 15% chance of transitioning to a permanent separation,” he said.

Let’s see … we’re almost entering month seven of the pandemic. So it makes sense that many furloughs are now becoming layoffs. But Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, said we’re at a new turning point. Job losses are spreading from industries decimated by lockdowns — like hospitality and tourism — and into others that weren’t initially as sensitive.

“Businesses that maybe thought they were going to be fine, unaffected by any social distancing measures are looking up and saying ‘Yeah, we didn’t have a problem then, but now we’re just seeing demand for goods and services has just been depressed,'” Shierholz said.

She said at this point in the pandemic, minimizing job loss is about boosting spending — something that became more difficult for families once that extra $600-a-week in unemployment benefits went away.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that was supposed to get the federal government back into the business of topping up unemployment benefits, to $400 a week. Few states, however, are currently paying even part of the benefit that the president promised. And, it looks like, in most states, the maximum additional benefit unemployment recipients will be able to get is $300. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse