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Million Bazillion

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Season 11Oct 27, 2026

What's a recession?

One of the scariest words in economics!

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What's a recession?
Ashanti Fortson

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To help celebrate spooky season we’re sharing an episode from our dustry haunted archives about two of the biggest economic frights of all. When Lulu wrote in asking about recessions and depressions Ryan and Bridget went to the experts at the Federal Reserve. While learning about how the Fed keeps an eye on the health of our economy, the pair accidentally unleash an economic disaster. They’ll need the help of the Fed’s Recession Crushers to get things back in line. Who ya gonna call? The Recession Crushers!

A drawing of three kids battling a scarecrow, a superhero with a cape that reads, "FED" helps them.
Ashanti Fortson

More to listen to this Halloween Week:

Ryan and Bridget have explored lots of things that scare us about money in the past. Get a little smarter (and ease your fears) this week with these extra spooky episodes:

  • What is the national debt? - It’s Halloween, and Bridget and Ryan answer a question about the national debt while preparing for their town’s Halloween extravaganza. The town has taken on debt to make things extra spooky this year and things are starting to get a little out of control! Can Bridget and Ryan help the town navigate their Monster debt?? [Parents: This episode contains monsters but no jumps cares!]

  • How much debt is too much debt? - While we’re on the subject of debt - sometimes personal debt can seem extra frightening! Ryan and Bridget learn about how to use and pay back debt responsibly in this episode featuring fan favorite, Ghost-Pirate Blackbeard.

  • What is cryptocurrency? - To kids, cryptocurrency can seem as exciting as free candy on Halloween! But there’s reason to beware. We’ll head to the far reaches of the internet to learn about the promise and peril of crypto, and why any form of money only works if you believe it will … whoa.

  • What is bankruptcy? - If your family is more of the Knights and Princesses costumed crowd than ghouls and ghosts, this is the episode for you. Bridget and Ryan discover an epic fantasy storybook about a bankrupt prince and his dangerous and frustrating journey to declaring bankruptcy.

  • Ponzi Schemes, tricks and scams - For listeners who lean more toward tricks than treats, Bridget and Ryan get help learning about ponzi schemes and other scams we might encounter in our everyday lives from Brenda Hammer, lead investigator from Bridget’s favorite show, “Scam Slammers!” Come for the scams, stay for the squirrels!

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

Keep the conversation going. Listen to the episode, then try some of these Money Talks prompts with your kid(s) at home:

  1. Is there anything about money or the economy that makes you a little nervous or afraid? What makes them scary?

  2. Like Chair Jerome Powell has said, sometimes the Federal Reserve needs the help of other government agencies to clear away a recession. Have you ever needed the help of a friend or a grownup to make a money decision or reach a money goal?

  3. Bonus Not So Random Question: If there was an economic or money monster, what would it look like?

Tip Jar

If you and your kids want to learn more about recessions, depressions and the Federal Reserve, here are some ideas to get started:

  • Visit your local library for more books about the Great Depression. Or check out this reading list from the Santa Clara County Library in California.

  • Find your region in the most recent edition of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book. You might need to help translate the econ-speak for younger listeners. Do the Fed’s findings match what it feels like for your family?

  • Take a moment to look at the recessions that have happened in your lifetime (here’s a list of recessions in the United States) and talk through how they affected your family, how your family recovered and how you think about preparing for unexpected economic events.

Gimme 5

If this episode inspired your young listener to imagine their own economic or money monster, we’d love to to hear about it! Send us emails, voice memos and drawings using this online form.


Thanks to our sponsors

NGPF

The Ranzetta Family Charitable Fund and Next Gen Personal Finance, supports Marketplace’s work to make younger audiences smarter about the economy. Next Gen Personal Finance is a non-profit that believes all students benefit from having a financial education before they cross the stage at high school graduation.

Sy Syms Foundation

The Sy Syms Foundation: Partnering with organizations and people working for a better and more just future since 1985.