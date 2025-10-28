Marketplace®

Season 9Episode 6Oct 28, 2025

What is the national debt?

It can be super scary!

What is the national debt?
It’s Halloween, and Bridget and Ryan are trying to answer a question about the national debt while preparing for their town’s giant Halloween extravaganza. The town has taken on debt to make things extra spooky this year and things are starting to get a little out of control! Can Bridget and Ryan help the town navigate their monster debt?

(Grownups: This is episode does contain monsters but no jump scares! You know your kid listeners best, so exercise caution if Halloween is more tricky than treat for them!)

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they learned about the national debt:

  1. Why might the government need to borrow money and go into debt?

  2. What would you do if you wanted something right now, but didn’t have enough money for it?

  3. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: Have you ever lent money to a friend? Why or why not?

For listeners who want to keep learning, we’ve got some ideas: 

  • This isn’t the first time debt has made an appearance on Million Bazillion! Listen to this Million Bazillion episode to find out more the type of debt a person might take on.

  • If you’re wondering – why can’t the U.S. just print more money to pay off its debt, take a listen to this Million Bazillion episode about inflation.

  • Check out this short video by PBS to help your understanding of the National Debt.

  • Click here to learn the history of the U.S National Debt!

  • If your listener likes a scare, consider a double feature of Halloween fun with this episode about recessions, where a recession monster threatens the economy until the Recession Crushers show up!

Thanks for listening to this episode! If your kid listener has a money or economy question from something they’ve heard on the news, we’d love to help answer it!

Record your Million Bazillionaire and send the audio using this online form and we just might include your kid in an upcoming episode!

