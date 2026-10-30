Marketplace®
Every story is an economic story
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Oct 30, 2026

Spooked investors sink Big Tech stocks

Plus: Chinese EVs, nursing school, buyouts versus layoffs, and the week’s economic headlines.

Download
Spooked investors sink Big Tech stocks
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

Montara

Pandrezz

The Team