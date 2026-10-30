Spooked investors sink Big Tech stocks

Plus: Chinese EVs, nursing school, buyouts versus layoffs, and the week’s economic headlines.
In a week stuffed with new economic goodies, what should we look out for?
Intel saw its stock plummet at historic rates on Friday, along with smaller drops from Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.
MJ Andrews had spent 20 years bartending when COVID-19 prompted her to consider a new career.
Voluntary departures carry a reputational advantage over forced layoffs, shifting responsibility to employees who opt in.
Washington Post columnist Michael Coren traveled to Mexico to test drive the Chinese electric vehicles taking other countries by storm.
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