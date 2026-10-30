Inside the new, affordable EVs that you can't buy in the U.S.

There’s a tremendous amount of innovation happening in the world of electric vehicles — mostly in China — that American buyers can’t access because of a combination of tariffs and other policy restrictions.

Michael Coren, the Future Coach columnist at the Washington Post, took a trip to Mexico City to test-drive these vehicles.

“What they are selling is affordable luxury,” Coren said. “Even at the lowest price point, you’re getting features and quality that you really don’t see in cars that might cost a third more or sometimes twice as much. So overall I was very impressed.”

Coren spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what he found.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.