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Oct 30, 2026

Inside the new, affordable EVs that you can't buy in the U.S.

Washington Post columnist Michael Coren traveled to Mexico to test drive the Chinese electric vehicles taking other countries by storm.

Retailby Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
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The center of car manufacturing is in China, Coren said, where manufacturers make a cars at double the speed that American auto manufacturers do.
The center of car manufacturing is in China, Coren said, where manufacturers make a cars at double the speed that American auto manufacturers do.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

There’s a tremendous amount of innovation happening in the world of electric vehicles — mostly in China — that American buyers can’t access because of a combination of tariffs and other policy restrictions.

Michael Coren, the Future Coach columnist at the Washington Post, took a trip to Mexico City to test-drive these vehicles.

“What they are selling is affordable luxury,” Coren said. “Even at the lowest price point, you’re getting features and quality that you really don’t see in cars that might cost a third more or sometimes twice as much. So overall I was very impressed.”

Coren spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what he found.

Click the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Global EV economics

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