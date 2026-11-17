American shoppers spent just over $748 billion in October, close to a 7% year-over-year jump, according to the latest Commerce Department retail sales report.

Stores selling building materials and garden equipment had a particularly strong year, with sales increasing 5.6% annually. In Home Depot’s quarterly earnings call, this fall’s comparable sales saw the highest quarterly growth in four years.

What’s causing this excitement around building materials? For one, more Americans are in their fixer-upper era.

Noah Harburger has a lot of affection for his house in Baltimore, even though it requires a lot of love. “My wife will tell me — will say — it's a lemon. It's not,” he said.

Their house was built in the 1940s and Harburger said in the decade they’ve owned it, they’ve had to do some big projects: a structural repair, some major plumbing work.

This year, the focus has been on maintenance, and replacing the HVAC system.

“When our AC stopped working in the middle of the summer, we kind of had no choice,” he said. It cost about $12,000. They also spent $1,000 to repair some water damage, and another couple thousand to add an electrical outlet to a bedroom.

It’s work like this that’s driving the growth in sales at building supply stores.

“Consumers are leaning into repair and replacement,” said Lindsay Dutch, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “You know something is going wrong, and you now have to fix that problem.”

Dutch said people did a lot of work on their homes during the pandemic, and some homes are now likely due for a new round of updates.

Another factor driving sales growth? Consumers are dealing with higher prices, said Don Driggers with Alix Partners.

“They're spending more per transaction because things are more expensive,” he said.

To sustain this growth, Driggers said it would help if people felt more certain about the economy.

And if the housing market picked up?

“They would need to feel better, but you also see a lot of big ticket projects happening when people move residences,” he said.

It’s one thing to spend money maintaining a house you love. It’s another to move to a new house and renovate a kitchen that you don’t.