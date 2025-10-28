Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Oct 28, 2025

A Utah family is remodeling to create an accessible space for their daughter

Nine-year-old Savanna Bradley is completely immobile. As she grew, the need to find a home that fit both her needs and the rest of the family’s grew, too.

Adventures in Housingby Sarah Leeson
Brian Bradley and his family have been making wheelchair-friendly changes to their home for his daughter, Savanna.
Courtesy Brian Bradley

Over 70 million people in the U.S., which is to say more than a quarter of Americans, live with some sort of disability. However, the proportion of U.S. homes equipped with disability accommodations sits at about 5%.

So, for individuals and families that need different types of accessibility in their homes, retrofitting a home might be the best option rather than hunting for that rare house that’s wheelchair-ready.

For Brian Bradley of Farmington, Utah, that was the option they went with for his 9-year-old daughter, Savanna. The family added ramps, a ceiling lift, and more to their home to accommodate her medical needs and wheelchair.

“It's been expensive,” said Bradley. “To get the landscaping of the house to a place where she could be outside and enjoy it, we've probably spent $20,000. Inside, the ceiling lift was $10,000 and the bathroom renovation came out to close to $40,000.”

Listen in the player above to hear their story.

