A new home led to a new business for this couple

In 2023, Riley Brown and Kassidy Curtis-Lugo decided to move from New York City to Madeline Island, an island in Lake Superior in Wisconsin. The now-married couple met working at an event production company in the city.

Riley Brown and Kassidy Curtis-Lugo founded their sauna business in the summer of 2024. Courtesy Kassidy Curtis-Lugo

“We started spending summers here and going back and forth from the big city to the little island,” Brown said.

“Until it was like, ‘okay I think I don’t want to go back to the big city anymore,’ so we moved here,” said Curtis-Lugo.

Curtis-Lugo is from California and wanted a way to stay warm in the Wisconsin winters. The couple talked about getting a hot tub or a sauna and opted for the sauna because they don’t have running water at their home.

“We weren’t sure where we wanted to put it, so we put it on a trailer,” Brown said. “And then we decided to rent it out.”

Through their company Hot Island Sauna, formed in 2024, Brown and Curtis-Lugo drop off their saunas at people’s homes for rental. They also build custom saunas.

