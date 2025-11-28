Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Nov 28, 2025

Why this family kissed homesteading goodbye

After ten years of living on a small rural farm, Laura and Sam Griggs moved their family into a city. 

Adventures in Housingby Maria Hollenhorst
The farmhouse in rural Missouri where Laura Griggs and her family lived for almost a decade.
Courtesy

There is a whole genre of internet content devoted to the concept of “homesteading.” On TikTok and Instagram, you can scroll through pages of videos explaining how to buy farmland, preserve food, and turn gardens into DIY pastoral wonderlands.

Ten years ago, Laura Griggs and her husband, Sam Griggs, bought an old farmhouse in rural Missouri and began homesteading in an attempt to gain financial stability. 

“We really were struggling to find jobs that paid well,” said Laura Griggs. “The solution seemed to be to change up our lifestyle, to live ultra frugally, to do as much as we could for ourselves.” 

The Griggses raised chickens, goats, and sheep and kept themselves warm with a wood stove, but couldn’t entirely leave their jobs in town behind.

Click the audio player above to hear about the Griggs’ path to selling their homestead and moving to Jefferson City, Missouri. 

Tell us your adventures in housing:

