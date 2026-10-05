A tale of two deficits

The trade deficit and deficit spending are all tangled up. Plus: an invisible hand, aggressive baby advertising, and electric trucks.
Bond auctions can show the kind of yields investors are demanding and what they expect to happen in the future.
High government debt plus borrowing to fund data center buildouts are two main factors driving the dollar’s current strength.
Maria Edgeworth helped introduce the ideas of Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations” to the public.
Can you say unintended consequences?
Incentives from states and improvements in range also play a role in the recent EV truck boom.
New parents are inundated with e-commerce ads and encouraged to spend more on baby products. It’s not a coincidence.