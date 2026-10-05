The U.S. dollar is at its strongest in 18 months

The U.S. dollar is the strongest it’s been since April 2025.

That’s good news for businesses planning to import new European cars, or if you’re the U.S. government and hoping for more foreign investments. But the root cause isn’t so great.

There are two big reasons the dollar’s going up right now, said senior fellow Joe Gagnon at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. For one, the U.S. government has a lot of debt, which pushes up interest rates.

“Higher U.S. interest rates attract foreign savers because they say, ‘Oh, there's a higher rate of return in the United States,’” he said.

More foreign investment means more demand for the dollar.

The dollar is also strong now because businesses in the U.S. are also borrowing a lot to fund artificial intelligence build-out.

“There's just a lot of borrowing to finance data centers in the United States, and foreigners are investing in them,” Gagnon said. That translates to even more demand for the dollar.

A strong dollar is good news for a very specific subset of consumers.

“If you want to go travel to Europe, it's great, right? Your dollar is going to go much further, and you can have your vacation for a little bit cheaper,” said Brendan McKenna with the European financial services group Societe Generale.

But for the rest of us who are not vacationing overseas?

“The U.S. dollar fluctuates so much where you're probably not going to feel dollar strength or even dollar weakness in your regular day-to-day purchases,” he said.

Eventually the AI investment will calm down, as will the war in the Middle East.

Chris Vecchio, head of futures and Forex with the research company TastyLive, said he expects the dollar to weaken by the spring.

“So that wouldn't be a bad thing, quite frankly. Because lower interest rates in the United States going in hand with a weaker dollar would provide a lot of stress relief, here, domestically,” he said.

The same factors that cause a weaker dollar — lower interest rates, cooling inflation — would also help make day-to-day expenses for cash-strapped Americans a little easier.