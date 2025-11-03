Marketplace®

Nov 3, 2025

A North Carolina woman sold her dream home, but found her way back years later

After selling a home that she loved to move with her husband, Meg Tipton says she missed that house everyday. That is, until a familiar address showed up on Zillow.

Adventures in Housingby Sarah Leeson
Meg Tipton sold her fixer-upper dream house to move with her husband. In a twist of fate, she managed to buy that house back four years later.
Courtesy Tipton

If you could buy your childhood home to live in again today, would you? Nostalgia must be a powerful thing, because 44% of Americans would do just that if cost were no issue.

But what if it wasn’t a childhood home, but a dream home that you had to leave behind?

For Meg Tipton of Alexander, North Carolina, that dream home was a falling-down fixer-upper that she sold to move with her husband to South Carolina. Tipton says she missed that house everyday until a familiar address showed back up on Zillow.

“I say bolt upright and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. That's my house!’” said Tipton.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

