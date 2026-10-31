Money Horrors III: The Ghost of Purchases Past

Sometimes you make an investment and it just doesn’t pay off. Other times, it comes back to haunt you.

That’s the theme of this Halloween episode, the third installment in our collection of your money horror stories. Previous episodes have covered lightning strikes and purchases made while sleepwalking, ruthless scammers and (gasp) ghosts of old relationships.

In this episode, we meet a woman whose teen’s new debit card took him to dirty parts of the internet. Then, there’s the young woman whose Backstreet Boys obsession still haunts her to this day. Plus, a couple who got scammed, turning a business decision into a real-life horror movie marathon.

Finally, if you want to tell us about the money horrors in your life, what you thought of this episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org, leave a message at 347-RING-TIU, or fill out the form below: