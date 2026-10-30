Money Horrors II: The Sleep Shopper Strikes Again

This Halloween, we’re revisiting listener stories of financial frights. Perhaps the scariest monsters are our money secrets and mistakes, hiding in the darkest corners of shame.

What would you do if an unruly monster emerged each night after you fell asleep and racked up your credit card debt? Then, we hear from one listener whose financial life is turned upside down after a tough breakup — and an act of god. And finally, a story of pre-teen romance … with an $800 price tag.

If you want to tell us what you thought about the episode or anything else, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org, leave a message at 347-RING-TIU, or fill out the form below.