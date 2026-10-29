Money Horrors

With Halloween around the corner, we revisit listeners’ spine-chilling money horror stories — you know, the financial choices that are still haunting them, or the spending secrets they hope to take to the grave.

This week, you’ll hear plenty of tales of scams, debt and poor financial planning. Including:

A middle schooler who traded his most precious possession for a cafeteria meal!

The outdoorsy couple under a scammer’s spell!

A heart that grew way too hungry!

Ghosts of old relationships, lingering long after a breakup!

A woman trapped in the thrall of a killer employee discount!

And of course, the invisible menace haunting more than 44 million people in this country: student loan debt!

So join us, if you dare. And if the podcast inspires you to tell us your own scary money story, email us at uncomfortable@marketplace.org, leave a message at 347-RING-TIU, or fill out the form below.