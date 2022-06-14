Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pandemic savings drove inflation, now inflation is draining savings
Jun 14, 2022

Pandemic savings drove inflation, now inflation is draining savings

The savings rate for Americans has plummeted since the height of the pandemic. Plus, when air conditioning is more necessity than luxury.

We're saving less. Will we spend less?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 14, 2022
After reaching a record high of nearly 34% early in the pandemic, the savings rate has dipped below its pre-pandemic level.
Travelers board a train in Washington, D.C. Partially fueled by pent-up demand for services, consumers are spending down their savings.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Are we headed for another crypto winter?

by Lily Jamali
Jun 14, 2022
The term describes the downturn in the value of bitcoin as well as the fortunes of companies that support the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
Above, a bitcoin ATM at a Miami shop. Investors have been fleeing the cryptocurrency world and values are sliding.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
What the Beveridge curve tells us about the Fed's path to a “soft landing”

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jun 14, 2022
If you want to understand the challenge of slowing inflation without damaging the labor market, picture a skateboard ramp.
The Beveridge curve appears when you plot the relationship between unfilled jobs and unemployment — it shows how those two variables move together.
Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images
Dealing with shifts in the steel market

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Jun 14, 2022
"When you take out major players, anything that destabilizes the world economy affects steel, affects all of us," says Lisa Goldenberg, president of Delaware Steel Company.
The war in Ukraine and ongoing inflation may be negatively affecting the steel market.
David McNew/Getty Images
A Warmer World

Extreme heat is becoming more common. Should tenants have a right to air conditioning?

by Samantha Fields
Jun 14, 2022
There are many more laws and programs to help low-income people stay warm in the winter than cool in the summer.
Above, temperatures reached 114º F in of El Centro, California on June 12. Much of the South and West have been grappling with a heat wave, underscoring how air conditioning is becoming increasingly necessary.
Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images
How is Gen Z managing its money?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 14, 2022
Some graduated into a pandemic and are experiencing high inflation and market volatility. That's changing their approach to their finances.
From left, Tobi Plumpter, Guy DeWeever II, Emanuel Perez and Leah Smith, on the laptop screen, are part of an investing group of young Black professionals.
Nancy Marshall-Genzer/Marketplace
