Pandemic savings drove inflation, now inflation is draining savings
The savings rate for Americans has plummeted since the height of the pandemic. Plus, when air conditioning is more necessity than luxury.
Segments From this episode
We're saving less. Will we spend less?
After reaching a record high of nearly 34% early in the pandemic, the savings rate has dipped below its pre-pandemic level.
Are we headed for another crypto winter?
The term describes the downturn in the value of bitcoin as well as the fortunes of companies that support the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
What the Beveridge curve tells us about the Fed's path to a “soft landing”
If you want to understand the challenge of slowing inflation without damaging the labor market, picture a skateboard ramp.
Dealing with shifts in the steel market
"When you take out major players, anything that destabilizes the world economy affects steel, affects all of us," says Lisa Goldenberg, president of Delaware Steel Company.
Extreme heat is becoming more common. Should tenants have a right to air conditioning?
There are many more laws and programs to help low-income people stay warm in the winter than cool in the summer.
How is Gen Z managing its money?
Some graduated into a pandemic and are experiencing high inflation and market volatility. That's changing their approach to their finances.
Music from the episode
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Doo Wop (That Thing) Ms. Lauryn Hill
Wishing Well Substantial
Good to Me Freddie Joachim
Coco Mango (FiloFilz Remix) MF DOOM, FloFilz
Dancin - Krono Remix Aaron Smith, Luvli, Krono
Kamikaze MØ
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer