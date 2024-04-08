Health and WealthBaltimore Bridge CollapseLiving Together: The Wealth of GenerationsI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Messaging matters
Apr 8, 2024

Messaging matters

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
As the Fed aims for 2% inflation, watching how consumers interpret the messaging on interest rates is key. Plus, the rise of psychometric assessments for job seekers.

Segments From this episode

Federal Reserve survey shows consumer inflation expectations holding steady

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 8, 2024
Households expect inflation to be 3% in a year. While that’s not up from the previous month, it’s also not down.
For consumers, it's important that the Fed expresses its commitment to getting inflation down to 2%, no matter how long it takes, economist Carola Binder said.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Black unemployment seems to be rising. But other indicators of Black employment are strong.

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 8, 2024
It's possible that higher unemployment means more Black workers are coming back into the labor market.
The recent Black unemployment rate uptick is worth watching, said economist Elise Gould. But, she points out that it's still quite low by any historical measure.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Small businesses are under siege from cyberattacks

by Stacey Vanek Smith
Apr 8, 2024
Many don’t have the staff or the financial cushion to survive.
dikushin/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Marketplace

by
Apr 8, 2024
As the Fed aims for 2% inflation, watching how consumers interpret the messaging on interest rates is key. Plus, the rise of psychometric assessments for job seekers.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Tech is supercharging pre-employment personality tests

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 8, 2024
Psychometrics assessments boosted by AI aim to quantify seemingly intangible qualities like personality and emotional intelligence.
Drs Producoes/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

Starting a new business isn't easy, but this artist is ready for the challenge

by Sofia Terenzio
Apr 8, 2024
Iranian-born artist, professor and now studio owner Sara Rastegar talks about what it's like to open a new business.
Point Studio Art offers classes for hand-printing on fabric made products.
Courtesy Sara Rastegar
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:37 PM PDT
11:29
3:31 PM PDT
27:57
2:04 PM PDT
1:04
6:29 AM PDT
7:46
3:03 AM PDT
11:26
Apr 4, 2024
34:30
Apr 3, 2024
00:42
Federal Reserve survey shows consumer inflation expectations holding steady
Federal Reserve survey shows consumer inflation expectations holding steady
Facial recognition part of Israel's arsenal in Gaza war
Marketplace Tech
Facial recognition part of Israel's arsenal in Gaza war
Tech is supercharging pre-employment personality tests
Tech is supercharging pre-employment personality tests
Women pay more than men for health care. That's leading some of them to declare bankruptcy.
Health and Wealth
Women pay more than men for health care. That's leading some of them to declare bankruptcy.