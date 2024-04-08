Messaging matters
As the Fed aims for 2% inflation, watching how consumers interpret the messaging on interest rates is key. Plus, the rise of psychometric assessments for job seekers.
Federal Reserve survey shows consumer inflation expectations holding steady
Households expect inflation to be 3% in a year. While that’s not up from the previous month, it’s also not down.
Black unemployment seems to be rising. But other indicators of Black employment are strong.
It's possible that higher unemployment means more Black workers are coming back into the labor market.
Small businesses are under siege from cyberattacks
Many don’t have the staff or the financial cushion to survive.
Tech is supercharging pre-employment personality tests
Psychometrics assessments boosted by AI aim to quantify seemingly intangible qualities like personality and emotional intelligence.
Starting a new business isn't easy, but this artist is ready for the challenge
Iranian-born artist, professor and now studio owner Sara Rastegar talks about what it's like to open a new business.
