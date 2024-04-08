Starting a new business isn’t easy, but this artist is ready for the challenge
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Starting a new business isn’t easy, but this artist is ready for the challenge
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.
Sara Rastegar is the owner of Point Studio Art in Bossier City, Louisiana. Point Studio Art is an art and design studio that offers classes and workshops on textile printing.
Rastegar is an Iranian-born artist, professor and — as of last year — a small business owner. Since opening her business in August 2023, she’s been secured by her full-time job as an educator.
“When I started the idea to think about running a new business, I wasn’t expecting that it would end up costing me a lot just to establish the studio,” she said.
Since launching the business, she’s changed the pricing structure, which she’s said has been helpful. And she said that one of the biggest lessons she’s learned is to always stay open to change and to learning new things.
“It’s normal to say that artists are not good in business, but I am here to prove it wrong.”
Click the audio player above to hear Rastegar’s story.
Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”
There’s a lot happening in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is here for you.
You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible.
Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.