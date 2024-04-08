“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Sara Rastegar is the owner of Point Studio Art in Bossier City, Louisiana. Point Studio Art is an art and design studio that offers classes and workshops on textile printing.

Rastegar is an Iranian-born artist, professor and — as of last year — a small business owner. Since opening her business in August 2023, she’s been secured by her full-time job as an educator.

“When I started the idea to think about running a new business, I wasn’t expecting that it would end up costing me a lot just to establish the studio,” she said.

Since launching the business, she’s changed the pricing structure, which she’s said has been helpful. And she said that one of the biggest lessons she’s learned is to always stay open to change and to learning new things.

“It’s normal to say that artists are not good in business, but I am here to prove it wrong.”

Click the audio player above to hear Rastegar’s story.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.” Email Address

First Name

Last Name

Zip / Postal Code

Phone

Message

Newsletter Subscription

Sign Me Up



reCAPTCHA helps prevent automated form spam.

The submit button will be disabled until you complete the CAPTCHA.