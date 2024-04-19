Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

It’s a good time to be an asset owner
Apr 19, 2024

It's a good time to be an asset owner

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Also: The "catastrophic" halt to a Baltimore port business, and why companies change the metrics they report to investors. 

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the latest retail sales numbers and the global economy.

Higher prices have been depressing sales for Procter & Gamble

by Kimberly Adams
Apr 19, 2024
Consumers are experiencing price fatigue, one economist says.
Dawn dishwashing soap, made by Procter & Gamble.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Cargo mover waits out “catastrophic” halt in Baltimore port business 

by Sarah Leeson
Apr 19, 2024
"It was like, 'OK, this is a horrific event. And how are we going to recover from this?'" says Dawn Speakman, founder of Drayage Solutions in Baltimore.
Crews are still working to clear the wreckage from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
As companies mature, they change the metrics they disclose to investors

by Henry Epp
Apr 19, 2024
Netflix will stop disclosing subscriber numbers next year. Companies revising what measures they use to indicate performance is nothing new.
For companies like Netflix, subscriber numbers aren’t the whole story anymore, says Matteo Arena at Marquette University. “There might be other ways to increase the revenue and profits outside just simply increasing subscribers.”
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
The "wealth effect" could affect consumer behavior — and U.S. politics

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 19, 2024
While sizable gains in the value of stocks and real estate has likely boosted spending, it's done less to improve sentiment.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Depths (Pt. I) Yumi Zouma
Bite Plastic Picnic
Hate it or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Simmer Hayley Williams

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

