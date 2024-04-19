It’s a good time to be an asset owner
Also: The "catastrophic" halt to a Baltimore port business, and why companies change the metrics they report to investors.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks with Jordyn Holman at The New York Times and Courtenay Brown at Axios about the latest retail sales numbers and the global economy.
Higher prices have been depressing sales for Procter & Gamble
Consumers are experiencing price fatigue, one economist says.
Cargo mover waits out “catastrophic” halt in Baltimore port business
"It was like, 'OK, this is a horrific event. And how are we going to recover from this?'" says Dawn Speakman, founder of Drayage Solutions in Baltimore.
As companies mature, they change the metrics they disclose to investors
Netflix will stop disclosing subscriber numbers next year. Companies revising what measures they use to indicate performance is nothing new.
The "wealth effect" could affect consumer behavior — and U.S. politics
While sizable gains in the value of stocks and real estate has likely boosted spending, it's done less to improve sentiment.
