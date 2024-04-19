“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

Last year, the Port of Baltimore handled a record 52 million tons of international cargo, worth more than $80 billion. But after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26, those imports and exports have virtually stopped.

And while crews remove the wreckage, thousands of workers are waiting to get back to their jobs at that port. Among them is Dawn Speakman, founder and president of Drayage Solutions in Baltimore, which trucks shipping containers from the port to warehouses.

“We had some work for a few days that was already in the pipeline, but after that, we are 100% shut down,” Speakman said. “We have nothing to move, so it is catastrophic. We are at a complete standstill.”

Click the audio player above to hear her story.

