The infrastructure bill could create tons of jobs. But who will do them?
Also on today's show, the business of journalism, Walmart's vaccine mandate for some employees and the struggle to preserve women's biographies on Wikipedia.
Segments From this episode
What kind of jobs could the infrastructure bill lead to?
If passed into law, it could create hundreds of thousands of jobs — and not just in construction.
Walmart's vaccine mandate may be a sign of things to come
It's a test case for other businesses considering mandates. The company has influence on the service industry at large.
How do "buy now pay later" services work?
The digital payments company Square says it will buy Afterpay for $29 billion.
Why it’s so hard for biographies about women to stay on Wikipedia
From "Marketplace Tech," Francesca Tripodi, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, chats with Kimberly Adams about the gender gap in Wikipedia biographies.
News is a business. Is that leaving communities out of the loop?
In "News for the Rich, White, and Blue,” Nikki Usher looks at how the news business determines what’s covered and what isn’t.
For this teen, working a summer job is about more than some extra cash
Teenagers have been picking up more jobs during this year.
Music from the episode
Juice Lizzo
Lovely You Monster Rally
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
Hard Times Paramore
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer