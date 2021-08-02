Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The infrastructure bill could create tons of jobs. But who will do them?
Aug 2, 2021

The infrastructure bill could create tons of jobs. But who will do them?

Also on today's show, the business of journalism, Walmart's vaccine mandate for some employees and the struggle to preserve women's biographies on Wikipedia.

Segments From this episode

What kind of jobs could the infrastructure bill lead to?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Aug 2, 2021
If passed into law, it could create hundreds of thousands of jobs — and not just in construction.
Hundreds of thousands of jobs could be created by the infrastructure bill, but filling them all may be easier said than done.
Tim Sloan/AFP via Getty Images
Walmart's vaccine mandate may be a sign of things to come

by Kristin Schwab
Aug 2, 2021
It's a test case for other businesses considering mandates. The company has influence on the service industry at large.
A woman wearing a facemask walks in front a Walmart store in July 2020. Walmart is requiring vaccines for corporate employees but not retail workers.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
How do "buy now pay later" services work?

by Marielle Segarra
Aug 2, 2021
The digital payments company Square says it will buy Afterpay for $29 billion.
Shoppers can use "buy now, pay later" services like Afterpay to enable them to pony up for their purchases in installments, often without interest.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Why it’s so hard for biographies about women to stay on Wikipedia

From "Marketplace Tech," Francesca Tripodi, an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, chats with Kimberly Adams about the gender gap in Wikipedia biographies.
Shelf Life

News is a business. Is that leaving communities out of the loop?

by Nikki Usher
Aug 2, 2021
In "News for the Rich, White, and Blue,” Nikki Usher looks at how the news business determines what’s covered and what isn’t.
The Chicago Tribune's downsized headquarters at the Freedom Center printing facility. Across the U.S., newsroom staffing was estimated at 30,820 in 2020, a 56% decline from 2004.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
My Economy

For this teen, working a summer job is about more than some extra cash

by Minju Park
Aug 2, 2021
Teenagers have been picking up more jobs during this year.
While some teenagers use their summer break to relax from the daily grind of school, many use the free time as an opportunity to pick up a summer job.
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Juice Lizzo
Lovely You Monster Rally
Two Fish and an Elephant Khruangbin
Mobius Streak Hiatus Kaiyote
Hard Times Paramore

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
