The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Here’s what’s fueling that headline inflation number
Aug 10, 2022

Here’s what’s fueling that headline inflation number

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll take a look at how gas prices impact inflation readings and why your grocery bill is rising faster than your restaurant check.

Segments From this episode

Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite

by Lily Jamali
Aug 10, 2022
Lower prices at the pump are offering some relief from other areas of inflation, like rent and food. But gas prices are a volatile indicator.
Because gas prices are so volatile, they can be misleading when you’re tracking inflation, says Severin Borenstein of UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out

by Samantha Fields
Aug 10, 2022
In part, that’s because restaurants don’t want to scare away customers.
Restaurant owners are cautious about raising prices as inflation rises because they don't want to drive customers away.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle

by Savannah Maher
Aug 10, 2022
More funding for internet access has been made available during the COVID-19 pandemic, but coordination and permitting are still hurdles.
While a lot of schools, workplaces and medical clinics moved their operations online during the pandemic, many Native communities were left behind.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Summer camps are having trouble finding enough staffers; some are cutting back

by Robbie Feinberg
Aug 10, 2022
In Maine, home to many summer camps, a YMCA camp had to limit its capacity to 80 kids due to staffing issues.
Camp Director Chris Shea hands prizes to campers at a day camp operated by the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston in central Maine.
Robbie Feinberg/Maine Public Radio
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Frustrating user-experience tactics can have real harm, "dark pattern" expert says

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Aug 10, 2022
Website and app design strategies that trick users can cost consumers time and money, Harry Brignull says.
From hidden fees when booking a rental property, to a subscription that seems impossible to cancel, dark patterns are annoyances that can cost you time and money.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Two booksellers searching for used books and a storefront

by Anais Amin
Aug 10, 2022
"We actually love the physical retail experience," says Chris Capizzi, who co-owns A Good Used Book with his wife, Jenny Yang.
Jenny Yang, left, and Chris Capizzi are co-owners of A Good Used Book.
Courtesy Dale Samson
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:25 PM PDT
17:39
4:43 PM PDT
27:48
1:57 PM PDT
1:50
7:35 AM PDT
9:01
2:31 AM PDT
6:53
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high