Here’s what’s fueling that headline inflation number
We'll take a look at how gas prices impact inflation readings and why your grocery bill is rising faster than your restaurant check.
Segments From this episode
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite
Lower prices at the pump are offering some relief from other areas of inflation, like rent and food. But gas prices are a volatile indicator.
Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out
In part, that’s because restaurants don’t want to scare away customers.
On tribal lands, broadband access remains a struggle
More funding for internet access has been made available during the COVID-19 pandemic, but coordination and permitting are still hurdles.
Summer camps are having trouble finding enough staffers; some are cutting back
In Maine, home to many summer camps, a YMCA camp had to limit its capacity to 80 kids due to staffing issues.
Frustrating user-experience tactics can have real harm, "dark pattern" expert says
Website and app design strategies that trick users can cost consumers time and money, Harry Brignull says.
Two booksellers searching for used books and a storefront
"We actually love the physical retail experience," says Chris Capizzi, who co-owns A Good Used Book with his wife, Jenny Yang.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer