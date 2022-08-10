Two booksellers searching for used books and a storefront

For Chris Capizzi and Jenny Yang, co-owners of A Good Used Book, switching to more of a pop-up style business model since they last spoke to “Marketplace” has had its ups and downs.

“Even though we’re so suited for pop-ups because of the way that our setup is, there really isn’t a lot of places where used books can kind of go,” Yang said. “We just don’t really know where we fit in.”

Although they are currently popping up and selling used books at sites around Los Angeles, Capizzi and Yang, who are married, would like to secure a storefront.

“Maybe, you know, after being pushed fully online at the beginning of the pandemic and kind of dipping back into that each time that we end a pop-up, I think showed us how much we actually love the physical retail experience,” Capizzi said.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.