Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Hurtling toward a fiscal cliff
Nov 25, 2020

Hurtling toward a fiscal cliff

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Several programs for unemployment assistance, food aid, eviction bans and paused student loan payments will end before the new year. Plus, how toy drives are navigating COVID-19.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire

by Justin Ho
Nov 25, 2020
And there's no additional stimulus relief aid is in sight.
A "Cancel Rent" banner hanging in New York. Key programs that helped keep people financially afloat in the pandemic, as well as the CDC's eviction ban, will end.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Small businesses prepare for the holidays amid the pandemic

by Sean McHenry
Nov 25, 2020
Small business retailers are facing a holiday season like no other. Three owners share how they're preparing for the shopping season.
A worker decorates the Christmas tree at The Grove outdoor shopping center in Los Angeles on, Nov. 5, 2020.
Valerie Macon/AFP
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Manufacturers recovering as service industry continues to suffer

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 25, 2020
Orders for big-ticket items are a rare economic bright spot. But many businesses that rely on in-person customers are hurting.
Workers manufacture face shields in New York. Demand is healthy for medical and cleaning supplies.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Helium prices stopped soaring when COVID hit

by Erika Beras
Nov 25, 2020
Here's why: Canceled MRIs and that ballon bouquet you didn't buy for that birthday party you didn't throw, in part.
The Snoopy balloon floats down Central Park West during the 2014 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

How toy drives are staying on track during the pandemic

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 25, 2020
With fewer big donations boxes at offices and retail stores, the logistics have become tricky.
Hilary Duff and Toys for Tots Marines kick off last year's campaign at a Disney store in Los Angeles.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Disney
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Principal of Detroit technical career center tackles pandemic's challenges to training

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Nov 25, 2020
Students might be learning virtually, but they're still learning a skilled trade.
A Randolph welding student before the pandemic. Now a welding student might learn via a virtual demonstration.
Courtesy of Krista McKinney-King
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Old Graffiti Bibio
Shells Teebs
Much After Feeling Turnover
Cuffed Nick Hakim
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Make It Easy On Yourself Jerry Butler
1977 Ana Tijoux

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
The most effective way to give this holiday season
The most effective way to give this holiday season
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
COVID-19
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
How COVID-19 changed Thanksgiving this year
How COVID-19 changed Thanksgiving this year
Food programs see a huge increase in need during the pandemic
COVID-19
Food programs see a huge increase in need during the pandemic