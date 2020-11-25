Nov 25, 2020
Hurtling toward a fiscal cliff
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Several programs for unemployment assistance, food aid, eviction bans and paused student loan payments will end before the new year. Plus, how toy drives are navigating COVID-19.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
As the new year approaches, government relief programs are set to expire
And there's no additional stimulus relief aid is in sight.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Small businesses prepare for the holidays amid the pandemic
Small business retailers are facing a holiday season like no other. Three owners share how they're preparing for the shopping season.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Manufacturers recovering as service industry continues to suffer
Orders for big-ticket items are a rare economic bright spot. But many businesses that rely on in-person customers are hurting.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Helium prices stopped soaring when COVID hit
Here's why: Canceled MRIs and that ballon bouquet you didn't buy for that birthday party you didn't throw, in part.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
How toy drives are staying on track during the pandemic
With fewer big donations boxes at offices and retail stores, the logistics have become tricky.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Principal of Detroit technical career center tackles pandemic's challenges to training
Students might be learning virtually, but they're still learning a skilled trade.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Music from the episode
Old Graffiti Bibio
Shells Teebs
Much After Feeling Turnover
Cuffed Nick Hakim
It’s Only (feat. Zyra) ODESZA, Zyra
Still Think Chrome Sparks
Make It Easy On Yourself Jerry Butler
1977 Ana Tijoux
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer