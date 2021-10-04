How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How the U.S. became a tax haven for the globe’s wealthy and elite
Oct 4, 2021

Also on today's program: The U.S. maintains trade tensions with China and an eviction wave hits Charleston, South Carolina.

Segments From this episode

What went on when Facebook's services went out

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood chats with Amy Scott about the outage that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users experienced on Monday.
U.S. will press China to stick to its trade agreement

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 4, 2021
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai did not offer new strategies but a more pragmatic approach.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai outlined the importance of building U.S. competitiveness while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Above, a woman adjusts the Chinese flag at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guest House in 2014.
Feng Li via Getty Images
What happens if we crash through the debt ceiling?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 4, 2021
The Fed could buy defaulted Treasuries or swap Treasury bonds that weren’t in default for those that were.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a House hearing Thursday. Although the central bank has prepared for potential government defaults before, Powell warned lawmakers of the limits of the Fed's response.
Al Drago-Pool via Getty Images
How the Pandora Papers show the U.S. has become the tax haven for the global elite

by Amy Scott and Andie Corban
Oct 4, 2021
Dominic Rushe of the Guardian outlines the financial and geopolitical implications of the Pandora Papers.
Among other things, the documents known as the Pandora Papers reveal the fast growth of special trusts in South Dakota, directly tied to the easing of restrictions, says the Guardian’s Dominic Rushe.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
Uber and Lyft face old rivals: taxis

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 4, 2021
Ride-hailing fares have continued to increase in certain cities, giving traditional taxis more of a chance than they've had in years.
The taxi industry now has its own apps and pricing has become competitive with Lyft and Uber.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
In South Carolina town, tenants feel effects of expired eviction moratorium

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Oct 4, 2021
Marketplace’s Amy Scott speaks with housing attorney Nicole Paluzzi about the wave of evictions in North Charleston.
South Carolina has distributed a fraction of the federal rental assistance funds the state has received. That's a problem for low-income tenants, says housing attorney Nicole Paluzzi.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Deep East 17, Ian Curnow / Phil Harding
Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Real Chemistry One3
Radio Ga Ga Queen

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

