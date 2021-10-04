How the U.S. became a tax haven for the globe’s wealthy and elite
Also on today's program: The U.S. maintains trade tensions with China and an eviction wave hits Charleston, South Carolina.
Segments From this episode
What went on when Facebook's services went out
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood chats with Amy Scott about the outage that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram users experienced on Monday.
U.S. will press China to stick to its trade agreement
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai did not offer new strategies but a more pragmatic approach.
What happens if we crash through the debt ceiling?
The Fed could buy defaulted Treasuries or swap Treasury bonds that weren’t in default for those that were.
How the Pandora Papers show the U.S. has become the tax haven for the global elite
Dominic Rushe of the Guardian outlines the financial and geopolitical implications of the Pandora Papers.
Uber and Lyft face old rivals: taxis
Ride-hailing fares have continued to increase in certain cities, giving traditional taxis more of a chance than they've had in years.
In South Carolina town, tenants feel effects of expired eviction moratorium
Marketplace’s Amy Scott speaks with housing attorney Nicole Paluzzi about the wave of evictions in North Charleston.
Music from the episode
Deep East 17, Ian Curnow / Phil Harding
Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell
Flight to the Jungle (Landing) Monster Rally
Equinox Desire J-Walk
Real Chemistry One3
Radio Ga Ga Queen
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer