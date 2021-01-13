Jan 13, 2021
How those $600 checks are being spent
On today's show: We check in with how a few people are using the COVID-19 relief money. Plus, how baby bonds could help close the racial wealth gap.
How are people spending their $600 checks?
The federal relief payments are going for things like tattoos and electricity bills, paying down debt and helping others.
How baby bonds could help close the racial wealth gap
A proposed $1,000 savings account for every baby born in the U.S. could improve future outcomes for an entire generation of families.
Netflix promises a new movie every week. Can it afford that?
Some industry insiders are wondering whether it’s an overly ambitious strategy for the streaming giant.
"Looking after children during the pandemic is uplifting"
Roopam Carroll runs a day care center in Nottingham, England. She explains how caregivers enable other kinds of work.
How some British businesses view Brexit now that it's done
So how does Brexit look today, in the cold light of 2021? Marketplace checked back with three U.K. business owners
The (almost) secret workshops below Capitol Hill
The arrival of a new Congress sets off a flurry of activity on — and under — Capitol Hill.
Music from the episode
Last Fare Little People
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador, Ryan Herr, Tropo, Jesse James Hendricks
Candy Walls TR/ST
Counting Stars Nujabes
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer