How those $600 checks are being spent
Jan 13, 2021

How those $600 checks are being spent

On today's show: We check in with how a few people are using the COVID-19 relief money. Plus, how baby bonds could help close the racial wealth gap.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

How are people spending their $600 checks?

by Marielle Segarra
Jan 13, 2021
The federal relief payments are going for things like tattoos and electricity bills, paying down debt and helping others.
A woman pays for a to-go order at a New York restaurant. Some people are splurging a bit and others are putting the relief payment into necessities.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Race and Economy

How baby bonds could help close the racial wealth gap

by Samantha Fields
Jan 13, 2021
A proposed $1,000 savings account for every baby born in the U.S. could improve future outcomes for an entire generation of families.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, above, and Sen. Cory Booker are pushing for baby bonds to help close the racial wealth gap.
Tom Williams/AFP via Getty Images
Netflix promises a new movie every week. Can it afford that?

by Jasmine Garsd
Jan 13, 2021
Some industry insiders are wondering whether it’s an overly ambitious strategy for the streaming giant.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

"Looking after children during the pandemic is uplifting"

by Sean McHenry
Jan 13, 2021
Roopam Carroll runs a day care center in Nottingham, England. She explains how caregivers enable other kinds of work.
Roopam Carroll runs a day care center in Nottingham, England.
Courtesy of Roopam Carroll
How some British businesses view Brexit now that it's done

by Stephen Beard
Jan 13, 2021
So how does Brexit look today, in the cold light of 2021? Marketplace checked back with three U.K. business owners
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU headquarters in Brussels on Dec. 9, 2020.
Aaron Chown/AFP via Getty Images
The (almost) secret workshops below Capitol Hill

by Kimberly Adams and Annie Rees
Jan 9, 2019
The arrival of a new Congress sets off a flurry of activity on — and under — Capitol Hill.
To restore century-old "Turkish" chairs like this one, Mike Dean will use the original plans and actual horsehair for the stuffing.
Kimberly Adams/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Last Fare Little People
Forest Funk The Polish Ambassador, Ryan Herr, Tropo, Jesse James Hendricks
Candy Walls TR/ST
Counting Stars Nujabes
Giving Up The Ghost DJ Shadow

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
