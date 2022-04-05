How the ruble rebounded
Russia manipulated supply and demand for its currency to keep it stable. Plus, U.K. millionaires who want higher taxes ... for themselves.
The ruble recovers, at least on paper
At one point, a ruble was worth a fraction of a penny. Demand for energy exports has helped, but Russia's economy is still in recession.
For Europe, quitting Russian coal will be easier than quitting Russian natural gas
Russia supplies more of the EU's oil and gas than it does coal.
Is the "Great Resignation" actually normal for the labor market?
Bart Hobijn of the San Francisco Fed finds that during fast recoveries, workers often leave companies to join other companies.
What will it take for yellow buses to go green?
Electric school buses cost about three times as much as diesel ones. The White House is putting $5 billion toward the zero-emission models.
"Patriotic Millionaires" in the U.K. call for higher taxes … on themselves
The group of wealthy individuals say they would be happy to pay a lot more in taxes to ease the burden on the poor and the middle classes.
Add beer to the list of products that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making more expensive
Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's top barley exporters.
