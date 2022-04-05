Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How the ruble rebounded
Apr 5, 2022

How the ruble rebounded

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Russia manipulated supply and demand for its currency to keep it stable. Plus, U.K. millionaires who want higher taxes ... for themselves.

Segments From this episode

The ruble recovers, at least on paper

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 5, 2022
At one point, a ruble was worth a fraction of a penny. Demand for energy exports has helped, but Russia's economy is still in recession.
The ruble has bounced back from its sanctions-induced fall, but even with a stable currency, the Russian economy faces recession.
AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For Europe, quitting Russian coal will be easier than quitting Russian natural gas

by Lily Jamali
Apr 5, 2022
Russia supplies more of the EU's oil and gas than it does coal.
A storage site for a coal-fired power plant in Duisburg, Germany, on April 5. The European Union recently banned imports of Russian coal.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Is the "Great Resignation" actually normal for the labor market?

by Amy Scott and Andie Corban
Apr 5, 2022
Bart Hobijn of the San Francisco Fed finds that during fast recoveries, workers often leave companies to join other companies.
Companies in industries like food and retail are rehiring after pandemic layoffs, attracting workers from other employers. That drives up the quits rate, says Bart Hobijn of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

What will it take for yellow buses to go green?

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 5, 2022
Electric school buses cost about three times as much as diesel ones. The White House is putting $5 billion toward the zero-emission models.
The Biden administration is putting $5 billion toward replacing existing school buses with zero-emission models.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

"Patriotic Millionaires" in the U.K. call for higher taxes … on themselves

by Stephen Beard
Apr 5, 2022
The group of wealthy individuals say they would be happy to pay a lot more in taxes to ease the burden on the poor and the middle classes.
As the United Kingdom grapples with high inflation, a group of millionaires is volunteering to take a bump in taxes.
clubfoto/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Add beer to the list of products that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is making more expensive

by Andy Uhler
Apr 5, 2022
Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's top barley exporters.
A bartender pours a beer in Austin, Texas. Supply chain issues, a poor crop year and the war in Ukraine have all contributed to higher barley prices.
Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Adventure Monster Rally
Horizon - Poolside Remix Tycho, Poolside
Test Drive (Instrumental) Vulfpeck
Dream Chorus TOKiMONSTA
Shark Smile Big Thief
Origins Tennis

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:51 PM PDT
30:17
3:42 PM PDT
28:03
2:33 PM PDT
1:50
7:29 AM PDT
8:19
2:17 AM PDT
8:51
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says