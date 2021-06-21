Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

How Prime (spending) Day shines a light on quirks of the global supply chain
Jun 21, 2021

How Prime (spending) Day shines a light on quirks of the global supply chain

We also look at a racial disparity in unemployment benefits, coffee in China and low vaccination rates among autoworkers.

Segments From this episode

Amazon, other retailers face tight supply chains for Prime Day

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 21, 2021
Retailers have been scrambling to build up inventory — and deals have been disappearing quickly as inventory sells out.
Amazon Prime packages ready to ship.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
China's competitive coffee shop scene keeps owners on their toes

by Jennifer Pak
Jun 21, 2021
Nearly 19% of small and micro-sized businesses in China shut down during the pandemic. What does it take for a coffee shop to stay standing?
Keiichi Nakayama said his coffee shop, Rumors, was the first in Shanghai to specialize in hand-poured coffee more than a decade ago.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Analysis finds racial disparity in pandemic unemployment benefits

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 21, 2021
White unemployment applicants were more likely to get relief than Black applicants.
A new report shows that Black applicants were less likely to receive federal unemployment benefits when compared to white applicants — something which also occurred during the Great Recession.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

What’s driving all of the shortages in the pandemic?

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
Jun 21, 2021
“We have a really fragile global supply chain that had been overly leaned out,” said Dr. Nada Sanders, distinguished professor of supply chain management at Northeastern University in Boston.
Many companies rely on just-in-time systems, which involve having companies receive goods only as them need them for the production process, which reduces inventory costs. But as companies shift away from just-in-time models, inventories have been growing.
Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Back to Business

Southern car plants are humming, but worker vaccinations have stalled

by Blake Farmer
Jun 21, 2021
Auto makers are trying to figure out the best way to encourage more workers to get vaccinated.
General Motors’ Spring Hill, Tennessee site, along with most car plants, is continuing to require masks for employees building cars as many plants struggle to reach a level of herd immunity.
Courtesy of GM
Pain at the pump? Think Iran.

by Scott Tong
Jun 21, 2021
Yes, the economy is reopening globally. But gasoline prices are also affected by Iran's latest election.
The price of crude oil has risen $3 to about $75 per barrel since Iran elected Ebrahim Raisi president last week.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
