How Prime (spending) Day shines a light on quirks of the global supply chain
We also look at a racial disparity in unemployment benefits, coffee in China and low vaccination rates among autoworkers.
Segments From this episode
Amazon, other retailers face tight supply chains for Prime Day
Retailers have been scrambling to build up inventory — and deals have been disappearing quickly as inventory sells out.
China's competitive coffee shop scene keeps owners on their toes
Nearly 19% of small and micro-sized businesses in China shut down during the pandemic. What does it take for a coffee shop to stay standing?
Analysis finds racial disparity in pandemic unemployment benefits
White unemployment applicants were more likely to get relief than Black applicants.
What’s driving all of the shortages in the pandemic?
“We have a really fragile global supply chain that had been overly leaned out,” said Dr. Nada Sanders, distinguished professor of supply chain management at Northeastern University in Boston.
Southern car plants are humming, but worker vaccinations have stalled
Auto makers are trying to figure out the best way to encourage more workers to get vaccinated.
Pain at the pump? Think Iran.
Yes, the economy is reopening globally. But gasoline prices are also affected by Iran's latest election.
