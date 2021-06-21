Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Amazon, other retailers face tight supply chains for Prime Day

Marielle Segarra Jun 21, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Amazon Prime packages ready to ship. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon, other retailers face tight supply chains for Prime Day

Marielle Segarra Jun 21, 2021
Heard on:
Amazon Prime packages ready to ship. Leon Neal/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Since Amazon launched it in 2015, a lot of other retailers have offered competing deals of their own for Prime Day. But this year, they’re all up against the same problem: tight supply chains.

Other retailers have started offering discounts on Prime Day because most people only need one of a lot of the products Amazon is discounting. For example: vacuum cleaners.

“Which, you know, for consumers is a once-every-few-to-several-years purchase. So it’s the opportunity to capture that sale,” said Chris Considine at the consulting firm AlixPartners. The question for those retailers and for Amazon: How many of these items do they have in stock?

Latest Stories on Marketplace

Supply chains are a mess, between the factory shutdowns and the shortages of raw materials and computer chips and shipping containers. That’s made it hard for retailers to build up inventory ahead of Prime Day — including the ones who sell through Amazon.

“I’ve worked with certain sellers on Amazon in the last few months, and they’ve been scrambling to get the product ready for today,” Considine said.

If retailers don’t have a lot of inventory, their deals may disappear fast.

Casey Runyan is managing editor at the website Brad’s Deals, which tracks retailer discounts. She said as an example, “I’ve been working today and had two laptop deals sell out within, you know, an hour or so of posting. So I think, you know, laptops have definitely been, you know, one of the biggest supply-chain-disruption sort of items.”

Amazon declined an interview but said it is offering more deals this year than last.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?
Is Amazon's high turnover a huge red flag or the secret to its dominance?
How broadly will a Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom apply?
How broadly will a Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom apply?
Wages keep going up. Will prices do the same?
Wages keep going up. Will prices do the same?
Cleaning and sanitizing as COVID theater
Back to Business
Cleaning and sanitizing as COVID theater