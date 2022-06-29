Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal?
How one state is prepping to be a haven for abortion access
A new law in Maryland will expand the workforce eligible to perform abortions. Plus, how music festivals are combating drug overdoses.
Segments From this episode
Ports tackle vessel "dwell times" to reduce backups
The Port of Oakland wants to shorten the stays of shipping containers at its marine terminals.
Doctors wonder about future of COVID drugs as federal funding wanes
Drugmaker Eli Lilly will supply the government with another 150,000 doses of its monoclonal antibody to meet short-term demand.
Chinese group faked social media posts against a planned Texas rare-earth metal plant, researchers say
China produces the majority of the world's rare-earth metals. It's likely trying to maintain its control of global production, researchers say.
More health care workers will be able to provide abortions under a new Maryland law
Maryland is one of 19 states expanding access to abortion by widening the circle of providers, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Some music festivals are allowing overdose reversal drugs
Often nonprofits and volunteers are left to do the work of providing naloxone kits to attendees.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer