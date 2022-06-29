Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We need your help to reach our fiscal year-end goal tomorrow. Donate Now
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How one state is prepping to be a haven for abortion access
Jun 29, 2022

How one state is prepping to be a haven for abortion access

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A new law in Maryland will expand the workforce eligible to perform abortions. Plus, how music festivals are combating drug overdoses.

Segments From this episode

Ports tackle vessel "dwell times" to reduce backups

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 29, 2022
The Port of Oakland wants to shorten the stays of shipping containers at its marine terminals.
Dwell times for shipping containers at ports have risen dramatically during the pandemic.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Doctors wonder about future of COVID drugs as federal funding wanes

by Lily Jamali
Jun 29, 2022
Drugmaker Eli Lilly will supply the government with another 150,000 doses of its monoclonal antibody to meet short-term demand.
A free monoclonal antibody treatment site in Miami. Eli Lilly said it will provide more of its antibody medication to the government, but drugmakers may shift their sales to the commercial market.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Chinese group faked social media posts against a planned Texas rare-earth metal plant, researchers say

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 29, 2022
China produces the majority of the world's rare-earth metals. It's likely trying to maintain its control of global production, researchers say.
The disinformation campaign, if sponsored by the Chinese government, would mark a departure from previous efforts that have been more political in nature.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

More health care workers will be able to provide abortions under a new Maryland law

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 29, 2022
Maryland is one of 19 states expanding access to abortion by widening the circle of providers, including physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
In addition to allowing qualified health care workers to perform abortions, Maryland's new law also provides $3.5 million a year to train abortion providers.
Nic Coury/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Some music festivals are allowing overdose reversal drugs

by Blake Farmer
Jun 29, 2022
Often nonprofits and volunteers are left to do the work of providing naloxone kits to attendees.
At Bonnaroo, a music festival in Tennessee, nonprofits and volunteers distribute free overdose medication and drug test kits.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Chinese group faked social media posts against a planned Texas rare-earth metal plant, researchers say

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 29, 2022
China produces the majority of the world's rare-earth metals. It's likely trying to maintain its control of global production, researchers say.
The disinformation campaign, if sponsored by the Chinese government, would mark a departure from previous efforts that have been more political in nature.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Some music festivals are allowing overdose reversal drugs

by Blake Farmer
Jun 29, 2022
Often nonprofits and volunteers are left to do the work of providing naloxone kits to attendees.
At Bonnaroo, a music festival in Tennessee, nonprofits and volunteers distribute free overdose medication and drug test kits.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Ports tackle vessel "dwell times" to reduce backups

by Marielle Segarra
Jun 29, 2022
The Port of Oakland wants to shorten the stays of shipping containers at its marine terminals.
Dwell times for shipping containers at ports have risen dramatically during the pandemic.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Doctors wonder about future of COVID drugs as federal funding wanes

by Lily Jamali
Jun 29, 2022
Drugmaker Eli Lilly will supply the government with another 150,000 doses of its monoclonal antibody to meet short-term demand.
A free monoclonal antibody treatment site in Miami. Eli Lilly said it will provide more of its antibody medication to the government, but drugmakers may shift their sales to the commercial market.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:56 PM PDT
16:46
4:29 PM PDT
28:30
1:59 PM PDT
1:50
7:29 AM PDT
7:30
2:30 AM PDT
7:56
Jun 23, 2022
38:05
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
Some stores cap emergency contraception sales to cope with surging post-Roe demand
Some stores cap emergency contraception sales to cope with surging post-Roe demand
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Marketplace Morning Report
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
Marketplace Tech
Credit scores can shape your financial life. So can the algorithms behind them.
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace
New Connecticut law limits "captive audience" meetings in the workplace

The clock is ticking 

Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal? 

Yes! I’ll give now