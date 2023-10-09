How much is your paycheck really worth?
Today, a look at real wages and spending power. Plus, why some businesses are closing after surviving the hardest part of the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
September's real wages are expected to rise
And that would mean your paycheck's purchasing power would be getting a boost relative to inflation.
Nobel winner advances understanding of women and the labor market
Harvard economist Claudia Goldin has illuminated issues such as the gender gap in pay, child and elder care, and the shortfall in women economists.
These businesses made it through the hardest part of the pandemic. Then they closed.
The pandemic is still having a domino effect on small businesses. Here's what happened to three of them.
Higher interest rates have mortgages and commercial real estate loans in the dumps
And yet banks are loaning out more money than a year ago.
The clean energy revolution needs green workers, fast
If there aren’t people ready to build, install, and maintain the solar panels and electric cars that money is paying for, billions in federal funding dollars could go to waste.
How an urban hiker in Kansas City turned her side hustle full-time
"After having my urban hikes for about a year, I realized that if I wanted my business to grow, that I would need to focus full time on it, and that was a scary leap," said Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City.
Music from the episode
The Flower Called Nowhere Stereolab
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Scenic Drive Poolside
Outer Sunset Tycho
Maria También Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer