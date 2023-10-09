My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

How much is your paycheck really worth?
Oct 9, 2023

How much is your paycheck really worth?

Getty Images
Today, a look at real wages and spending power. Plus, why some businesses are closing after surviving the hardest part of the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

September's real wages are expected to rise

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 9, 2023
And that would mean your paycheck's purchasing power would be getting a boost relative to inflation.
Rising real wages means consumers are "making up for the consumption power that they lost when prices were rising faster than wages," says Erica Groshen, former Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Nobel winner advances understanding of women and the labor market

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 9, 2023
Harvard economist Claudia Goldin has illuminated issues such as the gender gap in pay, child and elder care, and the shortfall in women economists.
Some of Claudia Goldin’s more recent research found that the pandemic has had a greater impact on women than men when it comes to employment and labor participation.
Lauren Owens Lambert/AFP via Getty Images)
COVID-19

These businesses made it through the hardest part of the pandemic. Then they closed.

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 9, 2023
The pandemic is still having a domino effect on small businesses. Here's what happened to three of them.
Because data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics lags, its unclear how many businesses have shuttered in the last few years.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Higher interest rates have mortgages and commercial real estate loans in the dumps

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 9, 2023
And yet banks are loaning out more money than a year ago.
Some big banks, including Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan Chase and Citibank will release their earnings reports on Friday. The sour mortgage market may play a big factor in how those numbers look.
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
The clean energy revolution needs green workers, fast

by Emily Jones
Oct 9, 2023
If there aren’t people ready to build, install, and maintain the solar panels and electric cars that money is paying for, billions in federal funding dollars could go to waste.
Employees at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center listen to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen give a speech about the economy last month. To make the transition to green energy, new workers will need to be trained for specialized manufacturing jobs.
Sarah Rice/Getty Images
My Economy

How an urban hiker in Kansas City turned her side hustle full-time

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 9, 2023
"After having my urban hikes for about a year, I realized that if I wanted my business to grow, that I would need to focus full time on it, and that was a scary leap," said Lisa Peña, owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City.
Urban Hikes Kansas City owner Lisa Peña shows off a mural on a hike.
Courtesy Lisa Peña
Music from the episode

The Flower Called Nowhere Stereolab
Cleva Erykah Badu, Roy Ayers
Wind Travel Richard Houghten
Scenic Drive Poolside
Outer Sunset Tycho
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

