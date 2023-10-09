“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor released a jobs report that was much, much hotter than what the Fed would have hoped for. There were 336,000 new jobs added to the U.S. economy in September, which was the biggest gain since January.

And part of the reason the Fed can’t cool off that labor market just by demanding companies stop hiring is because people would just go and invent their own jobs for themselves anyway.

Lisa Peña is the owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City. She joined Marketplace to talk about how she turned her side hustle project into a full-time endeavor.

