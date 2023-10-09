My EconomyHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Shelf Life

My Economy

How an urban hiker in Kansas City turned her side hustle full-time

Sarah Leeson Oct 9, 2023
Urban Hikes Kansas City owner Lisa Peña shows off a mural on a hike. Courtesy Lisa Peña
How an urban hiker in Kansas City turned her side hustle full-time

Sarah Leeson Oct 9, 2023
Urban Hikes Kansas City owner Lisa Peña shows off a mural on a hike. Courtesy Lisa Peña
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy.

On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor released a jobs report that was much, much hotter than what the Fed would have hoped for. There were 336,000 new jobs added to the U.S. economy in September, which was the biggest gain since January.

And part of the reason the Fed can’t cool off that labor market just by demanding companies stop hiring is because people would just go and invent their own jobs for themselves anyway.

Lisa Peña is the owner of Urban Hikes Kansas City. She joined Marketplace to talk about how she turned her side hustle project into a full-time endeavor.

Let us know how your economy is doing using the form below, and your story may be featured on a future edition of “My Economy.”









