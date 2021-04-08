Apr 8, 2021
How Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan could affect GDP
Economists are looking at how the American Jobs Plan could affect U.S. economic growth. Also, 2 in 5 Americans delayed a financial milestone due to the pandemic.
Pandemic postponed major financial decisions for 2 in 5 Americans, survey finds
With more than 18 million still on unemployment, caution remains the watchword.
Uber and Lyft dole out cash to get drivers back on the road
Ride-hail companies are trying to bounce back from their current driver shortage. Many drivers think it's safer to deliver food than drive people.
Infrastructure plan has positives and negatives for GDP
Infrastructure adds to gross domestic product, but interest rates can take away from it.
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea
Darrick Hamilton, a co-author of a recent study from the New School, describes other ways to address the disparity that hurts Black Americans.
Streaming platforms are in a smackdown for the fans
Streaming networks want pro wrestling's fervent, loyal audience, even if it's not as big as it was in the 1990s, the sport's heyday.
