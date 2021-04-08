The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

How Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan could affect GDP
Apr 8, 2021

How Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan could affect GDP

Economists are looking at how the American Jobs Plan could affect U.S. economic growth. Also, 2 in 5 Americans delayed a financial milestone due to the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Pandemic postponed major financial decisions for 2 in 5 Americans, survey finds

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 8, 2021
With more than 18 million still on unemployment, caution remains the watchword.
Many Americans remain cautious and have delayed personal milestones like getting married.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Uber and Lyft dole out cash to get drivers back on the road

by Andy Uhler
Apr 8, 2021
Ride-hail companies are trying to bounce back from their current driver shortage. Many drivers think it's safer to deliver food than drive people.
Many gig workers, Uber and Lyft drivers included, still fear for their health as they drive passengers around.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Infrastructure plan has positives and negatives for GDP

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 8, 2021
Infrastructure adds to gross domestic product, but interest rates can take away from it.
Pro? Getting actual infrastructure. Con? Taxes, for one.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Education may help close the racial wealth gap, but it isn't a panacea

by Kimberly Adams and Sean McHenry
Apr 8, 2021
Darrick Hamilton, a co-author of a recent study from the New School, describes other ways to address the disparity that hurts Black Americans.
New graduates at Agnes Scott College in Georgia. African Americans need access to capital, Darrick Hamilton says.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Streaming platforms are in a smackdown for the fans

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 8, 2021
Streaming networks want pro wrestling's fervent, loyal audience, even if it's not as big as it was in the 1990s, the sport's heyday.
Above, A.J. Styles fights Humberto Carrillo during the WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 2019.
Fayez Nureldine/AGP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lluvia Reyna Tropical
Hotsauce Chelsea Monet
Pleasure This Pain (feat. Angel Haze) Kwamie Liv, Angel Haze
New Boo Kwamie Liv
Shaka Bundu Penny Penny
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
