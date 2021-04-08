Pandemic postponed major financial decisions for 2 in 5 Americans, survey finds

Another Thursday means another chance to take the temperature of this economy by way of the Labor Department’s weekly report on unemployment claims.

“Still ailing” is the diagnosis — initial state jobless claims went up for a second straight week to 744,000 — higher than any week in the Great Recession.

On the other hand, claims in the federal program for gig workers were down, and the total number of Americans claiming jobless benefits fell as well.

But it’s still above 18 million people.

Bottom line is a lot of American consumers are still hurting. And that’s causing them to hold back on some big, lifetime financial decisions.

When the economy turned bad last year, a lot of consumers got very cautious, said Mark Hamrick at Bankrate.com. “This is a good time to pay down debt. Emergency savings needs to be a priority. We’re reminded that the economy can take a negative turn seemingly without much notice.”

And they’ve stayed cautious. Bankrate’s latest consumer survey finds:

“Two in five Americans delayed a major financial decision, or what we’ve called a milestone,” he said.

Like buying a car or a home, going back to school, “but also getting married, having children and even retirement,” Hamrick said.

And — despite the latest relief payments — Americans still feel less optimistic about the current state of their personal finances than before the pandemic, said John Leer at Morning Consult.

“With consumers living in Southern and Western states further from financial recovery than those who live in the Northeast and Midwest,” he said.

Unemployment benefits tend to be lower in Southern and Western states, and those areas have been hit harder by declines in tourism.

Now, as vaccination spreads and businesses and schools reopen, consumers will start spending like they used to, said Nick Shields at the research firm Third Bridge. “You’ll see a lot of companies sort of pitch this idea of ‘You can do so many more things that you weren’t able to do for a year, whether it be buying the new car.…’”

Or dropping a few grand and finally going away on vacation.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What do I need to know about tax season this year? Glad you asked! We have a whole separate FAQ section on that. Some quick hits: The deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17 for individuals. Also, millions of people received unemployment benefits in 2020 — up to $10,200 of which will now be tax-free for those with an adjusted gross income of less than $150,000. And, for those who filed before the American Rescue Plan passed, simply put, you do not need to file an amended return at the moment. Find answers to the rest of your questions here. How long will it be until the economy is back to normal? It feels like things are getting better, more and more people getting vaccinated, more businesses opening, but we’re not entirely out of the woods. To illustrate: two recent pieces of news from the Centers for Disease Control. Item 1: The CDC is extending its tenant eviction moratorium to June 30. Item 2: The cruise industry didn’t get what it wanted — restrictions on sailing from U.S. ports will stay in place until November. Very different issues with different stakes, but both point to the fact that the CDC thinks we still have a ways to go before the pandemic is over, according to Dr. Philip Landrigan, who used to work at the CDC and now teaches at Boston College. How are those COVID relief payments affecting consumers? Payments started going out within days of President Joe Biden signing the American Rescue Plan, and that’s been a big shot in the arm for consumers, said John Leer at Morning Consult, which polls Americans every day. “Consumer confidence is really on a tear. They are growing more confident at a faster rate than they have following the prior two stimulus packages.” Leer said this time around the checks are bigger and they’re getting out faster. Now, rising confidence is likely to spark more consumer spending. But Lisa Rowan at Forbes Advisor said it’s not clear how much or how fast. Read More Collapse