Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Go home, economy, you’re being weird
Jun 24, 2021

Go home, economy, you’re being weird

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
GDP is up, but jobless claims haven't moved. Also, we talk about the four-day workweek, Big Tech and the challenges of training throngs of new employees.

Segments From this episode

The economy seems great for some people, dire for others. What's going on?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 24, 2021
There's a disconnect between rising GDP and consumer spending — and the number of people out of work.
GDP is growing but unemployment claims are still high in this two-tiered economy.
Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Hiring is one thing, but training workers is another challenge for companies

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 24, 2021
The struggle isn't over once companies get past the hiring hurdle.
After hiring large numbers of employees, companies face the additional challenge of training them and passing on institutional knowledge.
Jeroen Jumelet/ANP/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Is Congress about to regulate Big Tech?

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 24, 2021
Axios reporter Margaret Harding McGill breaks down the antitrust bills moving through the House of Representatives.
Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline is the chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Lance Jr. Courtney Barnett
Mirage Toro y Moi
Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv
Hot In The Shade Poolside
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) - Edit Maribou State, Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.
How easy is it to find an affordable, energy-efficient car? Depends where you live.
Can $8B in grants smooth out U.S. airports' uneven recovery?
Can $8B in grants smooth out U.S. airports' uneven recovery?
"Rainbow washing" during Pride hurts both brands and consumers
"Rainbow washing" during Pride hurts both brands and consumers
Frustrated buyers wonder when housing market will get easier
Frustrated buyers wonder when housing market will get easier