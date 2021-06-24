Go home, economy, you’re being weird
GDP is up, but jobless claims haven't moved. Also, we talk about the four-day workweek, Big Tech and the challenges of training throngs of new employees.
Segments From this episode
The economy seems great for some people, dire for others. What's going on?
There's a disconnect between rising GDP and consumer spending — and the number of people out of work.
Hiring is one thing, but training workers is another challenge for companies
The struggle isn't over once companies get past the hiring hurdle.
Is Congress about to regulate Big Tech?
Axios reporter Margaret Harding McGill breaks down the antitrust bills moving through the House of Representatives.
Music from the episode
Bonita Applebum A Tribe Called Quest
Lance Jr. Courtney Barnett
Mirage Toro y Moi
Cherry Tomatoes Guustavv
Hot In The Shade Poolside
Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) - Edit Maribou State, Khruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer