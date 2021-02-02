I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Getting back to the pre-pandemic economy
Feb 2, 2021

Getting back to the pre-pandemic economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: The economy will probably look different when it recovers. Plus, a California goat ranch hit hard by the pandemic and wildfire. 

Segments From this episode

Manufacturing: The China Inc. model

by Jennifer Pak and Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 2, 2021
Why is it sometimes cheaper for U.S. consumers to buy goods from China than from local vendors?
A worker in a southern China shoe factory. Many Chinese manufacturers say they are making goods Americans no longer want to produce.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

You heard that song on TikTok first, or was it Roblox?

by Jasmine Garsd
Feb 2, 2021
Warner Music's quarterly report shows that social media and gaming platforms are increasingly important to the industry.
When it comes to music during the pandemic, apps like TikTok are front and center.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

How a California goat ranch is recovering from the pandemic and wildfire

by Andie Corban
Feb 2, 2021
The pandemic wiped away Angeles Crest Creamery's ecotourism revenue. Then the Bobcat Fire hit, wiping out the free food source for its goats.
Gloria Putnam, owner of Angeles Crest Creamery, with a baby goat.
Photo courtesy Gloria Putnam
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Liberal arts colleges look to career and tech education to bolster enrollment

by Kirk Carapezza
Feb 2, 2021
With the number of high school graduates expected to shrink in New England and a shortage of people in tech, colleges see an opportunity.
Claudia Cabrera, who is taking advanced manufacturing courses at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts, says someday she wants to help make robots.
Meredith Nierman
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier
Cruise Astronautica
Nightlite Bonobo, Bajka
Khuda Bhi Aasman - Recorded at Spotify Studios NYC Khruangbin
Sweat Moss Of Aura

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Is it legal to purposely bankrupt a hedge fund?
Is it legal to purposely bankrupt a hedge fund?
Will online shopping habits change after the pandemic passes?
COVID-19
Will online shopping habits change after the pandemic passes?
Online COVID vaccination sign-up poses hurdles for vulnerable populations
Fast-Track Vaccines
Online COVID vaccination sign-up poses hurdles for vulnerable populations
Last-minute COVID vaccine appointments raise questions about equity
Fast-Track Vaccines
Last-minute COVID vaccine appointments raise questions about equity