Feb 2, 2021
Getting back to the pre-pandemic economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
On today's show: The economy will probably look different when it recovers. Plus, a California goat ranch hit hard by the pandemic and wildfire.
Segments From this episode
Manufacturing: The China Inc. model
Why is it sometimes cheaper for U.S. consumers to buy goods from China than from local vendors?
You heard that song on TikTok first, or was it Roblox?
Warner Music's quarterly report shows that social media and gaming platforms are increasingly important to the industry.
How a California goat ranch is recovering from the pandemic and wildfire
The pandemic wiped away Angeles Crest Creamery's ecotourism revenue. Then the Bobcat Fire hit, wiping out the free food source for its goats.
Liberal arts colleges look to career and tech education to bolster enrollment
With the number of high school graduates expected to shrink in New England and a shortage of people in tech, colleges see an opportunity.
Music from the episode
Change DJ Premier
Cruise Astronautica
Nightlite Bonobo, Bajka
Sweat Moss Of Aura
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer