GDP grows more slowly than expected
Apr 25, 2024

GDP grows more slowly than expected

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
GDP grew by 1.6% in the first quarter, falling short of forecasts. Plus, the new channel helping cargo ships leave the Port of Baltimore.

Segments From this episode

U.S. GDP grew by 1.6% in the first quarter, slower than expected

by Savannah Maher
Apr 25, 2024
This marks the end of a six-quarter streak of GDP growth of 2% or more. But the downshift might not be cause for worry just yet.
The good news: consumer spending, the force that’s been buoying economic growth for months, still looks solid. The bad news: business leaders aren’t feeling quite as confident.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
“We have sailed from Baltimore”: Cargo ships begin leaving the port

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 25, 2024
Eight cargo ships have been stuck in the Port of Baltimore for weeks. Now, several are on their way — and back to business.
A channel opened Thursday, allowing some ships to leave the Port of Baltimore four weeks after the bridge collapsed.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
How companies can protect trade secrets without noncompete clauses

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Apr 25, 2024
The FTC banned noncompete agreements this week, but state and federal laws can help companies protect their intellectual property.
The Federal Trade Commission has given employees more freedom, but they are still bound by regulations on intellectual property.
designer491 via Getty Images
The pneumatic tube business isn't dead yet

by Matthew Algeo
Apr 25, 2024
Hospitals still use the tubes for moving medicines and samples. But sales are now higher thanks to cannabis dispensaries.
Scott Rudder demonstrating the pneumatic tube system at Township Green, his cannabis dispensary in Riverside, New Jersey.
Matthew Algeo/Marketplace
GM was collecting and sharing drivers' data, often without their knowledge

by Kimberly Adams and Sofia Terenzio
Apr 25, 2024
A conversation with the reporter who broke the story, then found out she was among the drivers impacted.
"I was shocked, but at the same time, this is what drivers of GM vehicles had been telling me," said Kashmir Hill at the New York Times when she discovered her driving data had been collected without her recalling consenting to share it.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Rainy Daze - White Cliffs Remix" Poolside, StemsDAO, White Cliffs
"6000 Ft." Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"i could do it too" britta raci
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre
"Fyodor Dormant" Beirut

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

