GDP grows more slowly than expected
GDP grew by 1.6% in the first quarter, falling short of forecasts. Plus, the new channel helping cargo ships leave the Port of Baltimore.
Segments From this episode
U.S. GDP grew by 1.6% in the first quarter, slower than expected
This marks the end of a six-quarter streak of GDP growth of 2% or more. But the downshift might not be cause for worry just yet.
“We have sailed from Baltimore”: Cargo ships begin leaving the port
Eight cargo ships have been stuck in the Port of Baltimore for weeks. Now, several are on their way — and back to business.
How companies can protect trade secrets without noncompete clauses
The FTC banned noncompete agreements this week, but state and federal laws can help companies protect their intellectual property.
The pneumatic tube business isn't dead yet
Hospitals still use the tubes for moving medicines and samples. But sales are now higher thanks to cannabis dispensaries.
GM was collecting and sharing drivers' data, often without their knowledge
A conversation with the reporter who broke the story, then found out she was among the drivers impacted.
Music from the episode
"Rainy Daze - White Cliffs Remix" Poolside, StemsDAO, White Cliffs
"6000 Ft." Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"i could do it too" britta raci
"Look What I've Done" Maverick Sabre
"Fyodor Dormant" Beirut
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer