For female workers, an ailing feeling about financial health
More full-time workers feel secure in their jobs compared to last year, but most of them are men. Plus, the SEC moves closer to approval of spot ether ETF trading.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Courtenay Brown at Axios and David Gura at Bloomberg about whether the Fed will increase rates this year, the latest consumer sentiment release, and about disinflation in the UK.
If college athletes get paid, who gets how much?
There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered after the NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement that could result in revenue sharing with student athletes.
SEC moves closer to blessing ether ETFs, cheering crypto fans
It could soon be easier to buy and sell ether, a cousin of bitcoin, via traditional market mechanisms.
Why working women feel less financially secure than working men
An annual workplace benefits report from Bank of America shows it's not just because they make less money overall.
Tax breaks are popular. They also cost the federal government more than $1 trillion a year.
In the debate over the debt and deficit, experts say tax breaks that skew toward the wealthy deserve as close a look as government spending.
A second home in Ireland is a "special place" to host friends for this Wisconsin woman
"I invite people to stay there with me when I'm there," said Aileen Smith about her second home in Tramore, Ireland. "I never get tired of having guests. It's fun every single time."
