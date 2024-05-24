Democracy in the DesertMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

For female workers, an ailing feeling about financial health 
May 24, 2024

For female workers, an ailing feeling about financial health 

FG Trade via Getty Images
More full-time workers feel secure in their jobs compared to last year, but most of them are men. Plus, the SEC moves closer to approval of spot ether ETF trading.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks with Courtenay Brown at Axios and David Gura at Bloomberg about whether the Fed will increase rates this year, the latest consumer sentiment release, and about disinflation in the UK.

If college athletes get paid, who gets how much?

by Samantha Fields
May 24, 2024
There are a lot of questions that still need to be answered after the NCAA and the nation’s five biggest conferences agreed to a $2.8 billion settlement that could result in revenue sharing with student athletes.
A new settlement could give some current and former college athletes nearly $2.8 billion in back pay.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
SEC moves closer to blessing ether ETFs, cheering crypto fans

by Sabri Ben-Achour
May 24, 2024
It could soon be easier to buy and sell ether, a cousin of bitcoin, via traditional market mechanisms.
Instead of directly buying the cryptocurrency, a spot ETF would allow an asset manager to do it for you.
S3studio/Getty Images
Why working women feel less financially secure than working men

by Caleigh Wells
May 24, 2024
An annual workplace benefits report from Bank of America shows it's not just because they make less money overall.
Beyond the pay gap, this report shows another reason for worry: the stigma associated with being a caregiver, says Yana Rodgers at Rutgers University.
gorodenkoff via Getty Images
National Debt

Tax breaks are popular. They also cost the federal government more than $1 trillion a year.

by Kimberly Adams
May 24, 2024
In the debate over the debt and deficit, experts say tax breaks that skew toward the wealthy deserve as close a look as government spending.
“The IRS has basically been turned into not just a revenue-collection agency, but also basically a welfare agency having to give people goodies and tax breaks for all sorts of different things that they do," economist Gerald Prante says.
Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images
Adventures in Housing

A second home in Ireland is a "special place" to host friends for this Wisconsin woman

by Sarah Leeson
May 24, 2024
"I invite people to stay there with me when I'm there," said Aileen Smith about her second home in Tramore, Ireland. "I never get tired of having guests. It's fun every single time."
Aileen Smith had always loved Ireland and had visited often. Buying a second home there so that she could host friends made sense.
Courtesy Aileen Smith
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

