A second home in Ireland is a "special place" to host friends for this Wisconsin woman

Sarah Leeson May 24, 2024
Aileen Smith had always loved Ireland and had visited often. Buying a second home there so that she could host friends made sense. Courtesy Aileen Smith
Aileen Smith had always loved Ireland and had visited often. Buying a second home there so that she could host friends made sense. Courtesy Aileen Smith
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Even though affording one house is still out of reach for many Americans, owning a second house is not too uncommon. As of 2020, there were more than 7 million second homes in the U.S., making up more than 5% of housing stock.

And while sometimes a second home means a cabin up north, or a summer getaway away from the city, that second residence can also sometimes be a little further afield.

Aileen Smith has always loved Ireland, and, because her brother has lived there since 2001, she’s visited the country frequently. Now, she splits her time between Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, in the U.S., where her permanent residence is, and Tramore in County Waterford, Ireland, where she bought a second home in 2022 to host visitors.

“My daughter said, ‘Maybe you should rent first,’ which I thought was a smart thing to say. That felt more like what a mom would say to a daughter,” said Smith. “And I said, ‘You know, I’m pretty sure that this is what I want to do and that I don’t think I need to test it.'”

Listen in the player above to hear the full story.

Tell us your real estate or housing story using the form below, and you may be featured on a future edition of “Adventures in Housing.”

