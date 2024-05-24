Why working women feel less financially secure than working men

Bank of America says more people with full-time jobs are feeling more confident about their financial well-being than they were this time last year. That’s according to its annual workplace benefits report. There’s a catch, though. All of those more positive responses came from men. The percentage of women who feel financially well actually went down slightly.

When Anne York read through the report, she was already expecting one major factor: “Women overall earn less than men do,” she said.

York teaches economics at Meredith College and studies the labor market gender gap. She says if your income is more limited, “but what you pay for is the same, then it’s going to be harder to manage your budget and meet your financial goals.”

But this report shows another reason for worry, says Yana Rodgers, who directs the Center for Women and Work at Rutgers University

“I think that has to do with the stigma associated with being a caregiver, but, you know, as I’m experiencing personally, I think more people now are caring for elders,” said Rodgers.

And caring for children, as well. She says it is typically women who take on that work.

“Women especially are nervous about long term care for their parents, and for themselves,” said Rodgers.

The study also says the vast majority of caregivers don’t feel comfortable telling their employers that they are caregivers.

“That is a cultural problem that companies need to be focused on,” said Kellie McElhaney, the founder of UC Berkeley’s Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership. She says changing gender norms means tackling the expectations at home.

“Men need to step up as caregivers and women need to make space for other people in their life, if they have them,” she said.

And, she says, in the workplace, managers should be more transparent about their caregiving duties — to show they’re normal, and worth prioritizing.