Even if the U.S. escapes a recession, other economies may not be as lucky
Dozens of central banks are hiking rates, but some countries are more vulnerable to recessions. Plus, a trip to a mall in Butte, Montana.
Inflation's a global problem. Curbing it may send some countries' economies into recession.
The U.S. economy might have an easier time achieving a "soft landing" than economies in Europe and elsewhere.
The housing market is finally starting to cool off
Mortgage rates are up. Realtors are being laid off.
Things are "awesome and amazing" at this Montana mall
Alana Ferko explains what's new at the Butte Plaza Mall.
Delays skew patent system in favor of big corporations, some inventors say
It can take years for a patent to be granted, unless the inventor can pony up extra cash for expedited handling.
Schools' creditworthiness could be challenged by new costs, report says
Teachers demanding higher pay is one example of new costs. That could make it harder for schools to borrow money, a new report says.
Continuing the work of Lakota education
"Within the next two-to-five-year span [...] we want to be a full-on bed and breakfast," said Tianna Yellowhair, co-owner of Tatanka Rez Tourz.
