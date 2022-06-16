Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Even if the U.S. escapes a recession, other economies may not be as lucky
Jun 16, 2022

Even if the U.S. escapes a recession, other economies may not be as lucky

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dozens of central banks are hiking rates, but some countries are more vulnerable to recessions. Plus, a trip to a mall in Butte, Montana.

Segments From this episode

Inflation's a global problem. Curbing it may send some countries' economies into recession.

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 16, 2022
The U.S. economy might have an easier time achieving a "soft landing" than economies in Europe and elsewhere.
Europe has not yet reached pre-pandemic employment or output levels, and the ECB has signaled an interest rate hike next month. Above, the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The housing market is finally starting to cool off

by Samantha Fields
Jun 16, 2022
Mortgage rates are up. Realtors are being laid off.
High mortgage rates means reduces the pool of potential homebuyers. Fewer buyers could mean houses are on the market longer, which could prompt sellers to reduce prices.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Things are "awesome and amazing" at this Montana mall

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jun 16, 2022
Alana Ferko explains what's new at the Butte Plaza Mall.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Delays skew patent system in favor of big corporations, some inventors say

by Andy Uhler
Jun 16, 2022
It can take years for a patent to be granted, unless the inventor can pony up extra cash for expedited handling.
The first patent was granted in 1790. Since then, the Patent and Trademark Office has issued about 11 million.
jammyphotouk/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Schools' creditworthiness could be challenged by new costs, report says

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 16, 2022
Teachers demanding higher pay is one example of new costs. That could make it harder for schools to borrow money, a new report says.
For large investments, schools can turn to the debt markets to raise money. But they're also facing rising costs, which could hurt their ability to borrow.
Jon Cherry/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Continuing the work of Lakota education

by Anais Amin
Jun 16, 2022
"Within the next two-to-five-year span [...] we want to be a full-on bed and breakfast," said Tianna Yellowhair, co-owner of Tatanka Rez Tourz.
Tianna Yellowhair, right, with her father, Gus Yellowhair.
Courtesy photo
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monáe
El Jardin Hermanos Gutiérrez
Blow Beyoncé
Circles Post Malone
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Mine Forever Lord Huron

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:12 PM PDT
28:14
9:31 AM PDT
34:53
1:39 PM PDT
1:50
7:28 AM PDT
8:09
2:25 AM PDT
6:15
Jun 15, 2022
13:52
Jun 14, 2022
3:02
“It’s about much more than checking a box”: How brands can genuinely commemorate Juneteenth
“It’s about much more than checking a box”: How brands can genuinely commemorate Juneteenth
Department of Education appoints its first chief economist
Department of Education appoints its first chief economist
Federal Reserve attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Federal Reserve attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
For high school STEM students, biotech competition offers a shot at the limelight
Marketplace Tech
For high school STEM students, biotech competition offers a shot at the limelight