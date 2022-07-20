The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Europe’s concurrent crises
Jul 20, 2022

Europe's concurrent crises

Europe is trying to reduce natural gas consumption while battling raging inflation. Plus, how the economy looks from the seats of an independent theater.

Segments From this episode

The EU wants Europeans to cut natural gas use 15% in case Russia limits supply

by Lily Jamali
Jul 20, 2022
Several EU nations, including Germany, depend on Russian gas. The Nord Stream pipeline reopens Thursday, but supply is uncertain.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline brings Russian natural gas to Western Europe. The European Union is asking member nations to conserve gas to prevent a potential energy crisis.
Edouard Merlo/AFP via Getty Images
Pandemic darlings try to get past "the party's over"

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 20, 2022
Peloton, Netflix and others have to predict how their customers will behave. But amid pandemic disruption, it's an uphill battle.
Business has declined at some companies that flourished during COVID-19 lockdowns, like Netflix.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
United States of Work

Inflation adds new pieces to the puzzle of running an independent movie theater

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Jul 20, 2022
Nashville's Belcourt just had its first "normal" weekend in 2 years, while supply chain issues and industry change are adding obstacles.
Everything costs more now, says Stephanie Silverman, the Belcourt's executive director, including shipping for repertory films like 1992's "Malcolm X." "Those movies are heavy," she says.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
Is the eurozone heading for another debt crisis?

by Stephen Beard
Jul 20, 2022
As borrowing costs rise across the 19 nations that use the euro, worries about the currency bloc's stability grow.
The European Central Bank plans to tighten interest rates to battle inflation, but that could burden Europe's weaker economies.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
Peer-to-peer payment use is growing. So are scams.

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 20, 2022
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will reportedly push banks to reimburse customers who lose their money through scams on apps like Paypal, Venmo and Zelle.
Payment apps haven’t disclosed how much consumers have lost from scams, but Lisa Ellis with MoffettNathanson estimates it’s around $10 billion.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
Ghostwriter RJD2
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
French Letter J-Walk
Redbone Childish Gambino
Maria Tambien Kruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

