Europe’s concurrent crises
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Europe is trying to reduce natural gas consumption while battling raging inflation. Plus, how the economy looks from the seats of an independent theater.
Segments From this episode
The EU wants Europeans to cut natural gas use 15% in case Russia limits supply
Several EU nations, including Germany, depend on Russian gas. The Nord Stream pipeline reopens Thursday, but supply is uncertain.
Pandemic darlings try to get past "the party's over"
Peloton, Netflix and others have to predict how their customers will behave. But amid pandemic disruption, it's an uphill battle.
Inflation adds new pieces to the puzzle of running an independent movie theater
Nashville's Belcourt just had its first "normal" weekend in 2 years, while supply chain issues and industry change are adding obstacles.
Is the eurozone heading for another debt crisis?
As borrowing costs rise across the 19 nations that use the euro, worries about the currency bloc's stability grow.
Peer-to-peer payment use is growing. So are scams.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will reportedly push banks to reimburse customers who lose their money through scams on apps like Paypal, Venmo and Zelle.
Music from the episode
Get By Talib Kweli
Ghostwriter RJD2
Good Will Come to You Fruit Bats
French Letter J-Walk
Redbone Childish Gambino
Maria Tambien Kruangbin
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer